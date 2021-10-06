Ramayan’s Ravan, actor Arvind Trivedi, dies of a heart attack; Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhalia pay tributes

Veteran actor Arvind Trivedi, who played the role of Ravan in Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 iconic TV series Ramayan, passed away at the age of 82. Trivedi was suffering from age-related illnesses. He suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night.

Trivedi’s nephew Kaushaubh Trivedi confirmed the actor’s death to indianexpress.com. “Arvind uncle was not keeping well and his health further deteriorated in the last couple of years. He passed away on Tuesday night around 9.30 pm after suffering a heart attack. He was 82 years old. He went peacefully at his home in Kandivali (Mumbai), surrounded by his family.”

The veteran actor was cremated at Dahanukar Wadi cremation ground in Kandivali area, early on Wednesday morning.

Actor Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramayan, took to his social media platform to pay a tribute to the late actor. “Bahut dukhad Samachar hai ki Hamare Sabke Pyare Arvind bhai (Ravan of Ramayan) Ab Hamare bich Nahin Rahe Bhagwan Unki Atma ko Shanti De…I am speechless I lost father figure, my guide, well wisher & gentleman.”

Actor Dipika Chikhalia, who essayed the role of Sita in the show, also shared her condolences. “my heart felt condolences to his family …a very fine human being #arvindtrivedi #ravan,” she wrote on Instagram. Ramayan’s Ram, actor Arun Govil, also remembered his late friend as he paid his tribute.

आध्यात्मिक रूप से रामावतार का कारण और सांसारिक रूप से एक बहुत ही नेक,धार्मिक, सरल स्वभावी इंसान और मेरे अतिप्रिय मित्र अरविंद त्रिवेदी जी को आज मानव समाज ने खो दिया। नि:संदेह वे सीधे परमधाम जाएंगे और भगवान श्रीराम का सानिध्य पाएंगे।🙏💐 — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) October 6, 2021

Trivedi, after gaining success with Ramayana, also featured in Doordarshan shows like Vikram Aur Betaal. He was a prolific Gujarati actor for over 40 years.

He featured in Gujarati films like Desh Re Joya Dada Pardesh Joya (1998), Kunwarbai Nu Mamerun (1974), Santu Rangili (1976). He also did a few Hindi films like Jangal Mein Mangal (1972) and Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar (1973) among others. He did almost 300 films in his career.

Arvind was the acting chairman of the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) from 2002 to 2003.