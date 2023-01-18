Indian Idol 12 fame Arunita Kanjilal celebrates birthday with Pawandeep Rajan, Salim Merchant; thanks them for making her day ‘memorable’

Indian Idol 12 fame Arunita Kanjilal celebrated her birthday with singer Salim Merchant, her good friend and Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, and the team of her upcoming romantic song. She shared a video from the celebration on social media, which had her fans sending their love and best wishes to her on her special day.

In the video that Arunita posted on her Instagram account, she is seen cutting her birthday cake as others clap. She first offers the cake to Salim and then moves ahead to others. Pawandeep offers the cake to her as well and wishes her ‘Happy birthday’. As Salim gives his best wishes to the birthday girl, she requests him to at least let her touch his feet on her birthday. The “Mar Jaava” singer stops her from doing that.

While sharing the video, Arunita Kanjilal thanked Salim Merchant for his blessings and for making her birthday special. She wrote, “Thank you for all your blessings @salimmerchant Sir😇Thank you for making my birthday so special & memorable @pawandeeprajan @choklate.pi @shivansh.j @misbahaliproductions @darshulicious @jyotideep_rajan.”

Fans of Arunita extended their best wishes for her in the comments section of the post. One of them wrote, “Arunita you are just love 💕 keep shining and smiling always 😍 hope every wish of your life becomes true ❤️.” Another fan commented, “A very happy birthday my cuteeeeeee doll my angel always stay blessed 🙌.” Yet another comment read, “Your humility and sense of fun are so endearing! Best wishes and blessings as you start another year! A very happy birthday! ❤️👏❤️.”

Arunita Kanjilal was last seen as a mentor on the singing reality show, Superstar Singer 2. Her prodigy Mohammed Faiz won the show. Before participating in Indian Idol, Arunita won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bengali. She was rumoured to be in a relationship with Pawandeep Rajan, which both of them had later denied. The young singer had told indianexpress.com, “Honestly, we are very close friends.”