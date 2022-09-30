Arunachal Pradesh CM applauds Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC for featuring question on the state’s special project. Watch

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter on Thursday to applaud Amitabh Bachchan hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 as the quiz show featured a question on the state’s project, ‘Medicine from the Sky’. CM Pema Khandu wrote that he was ‘proud’ that the service was featured on the popular game show.

CM Pema Khandu shared a clip from Kaun Banega Crorepati on Twitter and shared in the caption, “Our ‘Medicine From Sky’ project, launched on Aug 15th in East Kameng district, for supply of life-saving medicines by drone, is revolutionizing the services & bringing ease of delivery in tough terrains of Arunachal. Proud that the service gets featured in #KaunBanegaCrorepati.”

The question asked on the show was – As part of the Medicine from the Sky project, which of these was used to deliver medicines in Arunachal Pradesh in August 2022? The correct answer was – Drones.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 held a Navratra special week where they hosted only female contestants. The show celebrated women from different walks of life and gave them a chance to take the hot seat.

The show, which is in its 14th season, saw its first crorepati this season recently. Kavita Chawla won Rs 1 crore on the show and attempted the big question of Rs 7.5 crore but quit the game. She later told indianexpress.com, “Main toh haste khelte crorepati ban gayi.” She added, “This is one show where your knowledge is celebrated and you gain so much respect. I have always been interested to be a part of this show, and it’s been a dream come true moment for me.”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 airs on Sony TV.