Arun Sharma wins Roadies Real Heroes

On Sunday, Arun Sharma was announced the winner of Roadies Real Heroes. Arun was part of Raftaar’s gang, and was one of the wild card contestants. He beat Prince Narula’s Ankita and Bidhan to win the title.

Arun witnessed an eventful journey on Roadies Real Heroes. He impressed everyone with his skills in the culling round but failed to get a direct entry in the show. However, post his wild card entry, Arun refused to look back. Not only did he win many hearts in the show, he maintained consistency in his performances throughout the season. Arun emerged victorious in the finale task – Roadies Real Hero task which was the ultimate test of strength and courage.

The finale task was named Roadies Real Hero task which involved all the contestants of the season. The finalists had to rescue three things – a car, their gang leaders and their ex-gang members. During their rescue stint they had to cross three different levels of obstacles. Arun surprised all by completing the task fastest.

#RoadiesFinale.

Here's Arun's performance of the finale task. How do you think he performed?

Does he win the title of @letsdroom #RoadiesRealHeroes? Watch out for the results NOW on MTV. @Woodland @oppomobileindia @_FlyHigh pic.twitter.com/1Q6Zp76HQO — MTV Roadies (@MTVRoadies) August 18, 2019

On winning the show Arun said, “Coming from a remote village called Nahoti near the LOC, with financial issues and lack of language skills, it was difficult for a boy like me to make it. But as they say, the one who has seen the difficult times, values victory more. Being rejected from the culling, was never a setback because of 2 reasons: The respect I earned after the culling itself was inexpressible and because I crawled my way back into the game with even more vigor.”

He further added, “Tasks was one thing I was forever confident about, because I believed in my strength and that helped me win titles like those of the Task Monkey, the Beast or Bolt Lightning. Moreover, the biggest hand in my success has been of my gang leader, Raftaar sir. The epitome of humbleness, integrity and love, I was mesmerized being guided under him and can never forget those eyes that looked at me as his final hope. The journey was well lived, with my friends and foes, but I conquered them all and I can’t thank them enough. I believe that with a stubborn mind and a constantly improving skill set, you can conquer anything.”

While Rannvijay Singh was the ringmaster, Prince Narula, Raftaar, Neha Dhupia, Sandeep Singh and Nikhil Chinapa were the gang leaders.