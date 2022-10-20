scorecardresearch
TV’s ‘OG Ram-Sita’ Arun Govil-Dipika Chikhlia to grace Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Nia Sharma amazes all with her Kali avatar. Watch

The upcoming episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will see Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia gracing the stage to celebrate Diwali with the team.

jhalak dikhhla jaa 10Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will celebrate Diwali this weekend.

The Diwali special episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will host television’s original Ram and Sita — Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia. Colors TV dropped a promo of the episode where the two are seen in their divine avatars. The episode will also see contestants putting up spectacular performances depicting mythological stories.

In the video, while the ‘Ram Siya Ram’ song plays in the background, Dipika mentions how her life’s aim will only be fulfilled if every house starts respecting Ram. He, on the other hand, aims an arrow at a dancer, dressed as Ravana, to mark the beginning of Diwali celebrations. Sharing the video, the channel’s social media page wrote, “Diwali special episode ko aap nahi kar sakte miss, kyunki Raam aur Sita ki jodi aayegi iss manch dene contestants ko apna aashirwaad.”

The promo also gives a glimpse of Nia Sharma’s performance. Channeling her inner Goddess Kali, the actor is seen burning the dance floor with her energetic act. Dipika also lauds her performance saying that it looked like the fierce goddess was in front of her for real.

Fans too seemed quite excited to see Nia Sharma in this avatar. “Wow I never seen this miracle in my life what a performance nia ,” a follower wrote, while another added, “What a energetic performance .”

Nia Sharma is one of the strongest contestants this season. Week after week, the Jamai Raja actor has been pushing her limits to stage some mindblowing performances. Talking about her desire to win the show, the actor had earlier told indianexpress.com, “At this stage of my career, I don’t take up projects to get more popularity or money. I want to excel in everything I do. I want to win it by all means, and I will give my all to take home the trophy.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. It made a comeback after five years in September.

