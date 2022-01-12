scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Must Read

When Arun Govil was abused for smoking, gave up cigarettes immediately: ‘He said we consider you as god and…’

Known for playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Arun Govil once shared that he was scolded by someone for smoking. The actor said he never smoked after that day.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 12, 2022 8:22:29 am
arun govilArun Govil played the role of Lord Rama in Ramayan.

Arun Govil became a household name soon after he started playing Lord Rama in the Doordarshan show Ramayan. So much so that in the 1980s, people would come up to him and touch his feet as he was seen as Lord Ram by the audience. The show made a resurgence in 2020 after the first lockdown came into effect and Ramayan started re-airing on Doordarshan.

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2020, Arun had shared that he was once scolded by someone because they saw him smoking. Arun shared that this incident happened on the sets of a Tamil film he was shooting with Bhanumati. It was a mythological film where he was playing the role of Balaji Tirupati and they were shooting in the south.

ramayana photos Arun Govil played the role of Lord Ram and Deepika Chikhalia essayed the character of Sita.

Arun shared that he used to smoke a lot during those days. He recalled that one day, after lunch, he badly wanted to smoke so he lit a cigarette in a lonely corner. “I hid behind a curtain on the set, and then a gentleman came there and he stared at me. I did not know what he said in his language, but I could understand from his gestures that he was just abusing me, and he was very upset with me,” he recalled.

Arun then called someone else who understood the language and asked him to translate. “He replied that we consider you as god and you are sitting here smoking cigarettes,” he said. Arun then said that this was the last time that he smoked. “After that day, I have never smoked a cigarette,” he said.

In an earlier interview with PTI, Arun had shared that “people don’t call me Arun Govil, they call me Ram and it is a big thing.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Sara Ali Khan: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jan 12: Latest News

Advertisement