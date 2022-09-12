scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Arti Singh reveals she lost 5 kg in 18 days, shares her fitness journey. Watch video

Actor Arti Singh has been pushing herself lately to get more in shape. She recently shared her transformation video.

Arti SinghActor Arti Singh shared with her fans about her fitness journey. (Photo: Instagram/artisingh5)

Actor Arti Singh took to her social media to share her journey of shedding weight within a surprisingly short amount of time. The actor revealed that she lost 5 kg within 18 days. The actor was applauded virtually by fans and her friends.

Arti uploaded a video, where she is seen working out in the gym and undergoing strenuous physical exercise, as she works towards her goal. She captioned the video as, “18 days . 71.21 se 66.84…. Not giving up.”

Check out Arti’s video here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arti singh sharma (@artisingh5)

 

The actor had earlier shared when she had gained weight. In her opinion it is equally important to share all kinds of challenges and not just accomplishments. She had written in the post, “Why post only when you accomplish a goal? Why not when sometimes you fail? I took this weight on 2nd Aug and thought will go at least 3 kg down but today I m 2 kg more. When I took the photo (swipe) I thought I will post this and my other photo when I will be in good shape.”

She also revealed that she had lost the motivation to step out and go to the gym. She wrote, “I was tired of getting up and going to the gym like a ritual which is not bad. But for some time, I wanted to do nothing. Not think before eating that I will gain weight and workout twice the next day in guilt.”

Arti’s efforts were lauded by her good friend and actor Rashami Desai. She commented on the video, “Proud of you babe.” Choreographer Pony Verma, wife of popular actor Prakash Raj, also appreciated the actor’s progress.

