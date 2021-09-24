Arti Singh on Govinda-Krushna Abhishek’s tussle: ‘Govinda Mama, his family don’t speak to me also’

A lot has been said about Bollywood star Govinda and his infamous tiff with nephew Krushna Abhishek. The two are no more on talking terms and often also avoid being on the same platform. Now, niece Arti Singh has opened up the controversy and shared that she too has faced the brunt of this ongoing tussle.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the Bigg Boss 13 finalist shared that ever since Govinda had a falling out with Govinda, he hasn’t spoken to her also. “There’s a saying that gehun ke sath ghoon bhi pees jata hai (when bulls fight, grass gets trampled). Whatever issue that happened between them, I too have to face the consequence. Chi chi mama and his family doesn’t speak to me anymore,” she shared.

On being asked if she had tried to resolve the matter, Arti shared that she has spoken to Krushna about it, “Both parties have said somethings to each other. However, at the end of the day, we are family. I can only hope that the animosity is resolved soon and we can get back to the good times. I did speak to Krushna about it, and now it’s on mama to forgive him.”

The actor was speaking at the Bigg Boss 15 press launch, which she hosted at Pench Jungle Camp, in Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The upcoming season of the Salman Khan hosted show will have a jungle theme and contestants will have to survive the many ‘sankats’ before they enter the main house.

The confirmed contestants entering the show are Bigg Boss OTT finalists Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt, television actor Donal Bisht and Asim Riaz’s younger brother Umar Riaz. Other names who will be participating in Bigg Boss 15 are actors Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, singers Akasa Singh and Afsana Khan.