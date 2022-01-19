Krushna Abhishek says ‘it’s yours’ as sister Arti Singh shows off his new luxury car, Kashmera Shah says ‘mine too’

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek bought a new luxury car, and his sister Arti Singh is proud of him. She shared a couple of photos of herself with Krushna as they struck a pose in front of the car.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Arti wrote, “So so proud of you. Well I hv never been into cars but this was my dream car . I can’t afford it right now but u bought it and made my dream come true .. and u deserve every bit coz u work so so hard .. proud sister❤️ @krushna30.”

Responding to Arti in the comments section, Krushna wrote “It’s not mine, it’s yours.” While Arti showered her brother with love on his this comment by adding a few heart emojis, Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah felt left out. She added, “it’s mine too 😢😢😢.” To this, Arti assured her, “@kashmera1 obvvvvvvvvioouslyyy❤️ 😍😍u are his lucky charm.”

Arti was last seen on the small screen in Bigg Boss 13. Then, sister-in-law Kashmera Shah entered the house as her connection and supported her during the show.

Arti and Abhishek are the niece and nephew of Bollywood actor Govinda. She had earlier commented on Krushna’s infamous tiff with Govinda. She had said that ever since Krushna and Govinda’s fight, the latter hasn’t talked to her as well.

“There’s a saying that gehun ke sath ghoon bhi pees jata hai (when bulls fight, grass gets trampled). Whatever issue that happened between them, I too have to face the consequence. Chi chi mama and his family don’t speak to me anymore,” she told indianexpress.com.