Bigg Boss 13: Arti Singh gets evicted

Arti Singh has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 13. Arti Singh has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 13.

Arti Singh is out of the Bigg Boss house. After her almost four-month-long journey on Bigg Boss 13, Singh had to leave the show just when she was on the cusp of winning it. The remaining contestants are Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla.

Singh started as the weakest contestant of Bigg Boss 13 and was thus made the first captain of the house. She maintained her relationship with almost all the contestants and stayed out of the violent fights and arguments that were quite frequent in this season.

Host Salman Khan also praised Arti Singh a few times as she played the game fairly and did not indulge in dirty politics on the show. She maintained her allegiance and support towards Sidharth Shukla through the entire run of the show.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Singh told indianexpress.com, “All I know is that I will keep calm. I don’t want to indulge in ugliness. If I do any kind of chudailpanti (wickedness), Colors will only not give me any work next. I want to have fun and make sure that I get more work after I come out. I want people to love me. And I am honestly a very chilled out person. Even if I win in the finale and there’s no car to drive me home, I will take a rickshaw and drive off (laughs).”

During her time on the show, her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah visited her inside the house. Kashmera spoke to indianexpress.com after her visit and said, “For me, Arti has not been really playing the game. She has been in the background all this while. I got her to the forefront at least. She is not a mellow person so I told her that she needs to stand up for herself. She shouldn’t be taking anyone’s atrocities. I spoke to her about women empowerment. She needs to speak and even fight for herself, and most importantly have the desire to win. I think she has improved her game in the last few days.”

Arti Singh had received support from Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu as well. While Karan visited her inside the house, Bipasha said, “Arti is not one of my favourite contestants because she is a friend, but she is someone who has through the season been very honest and has played the game correctly and in an ethical manner. I also like the fact that when you watch television you don’t lose that respect and it doesn’t look disrespectful as she has maintained that very well. Overall, I am very proud of Arti.”

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd