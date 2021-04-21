Arshi Khan tests positive for Covid-19, asks fans for dua

Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan has tested positive for coronavirus. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share her health update. She also revealed that her test was done at Mumbai airport on April 19, and the Covid-19 test reports arrived today.

“I just received by COVID test reports from the airport authorities which was done a day begore 19th April and I have just tested positive for COVID. I am also experiencing mild symptoms since yesterday,” wrote Arshi, adding that everyone who has been in contact with her recently should also get tested. “Please follow all safety protocols and stay safe. Allah bless you all,” she further wrote.

The actor also posted several heart and folded hand emojis along with the post and wrote, “Be safe and dua kijiye (be safe and keep praying).”

Her Bigg Boss 14 co-housemate and friend Rahul Mahajan was quick to drop a ‘get well soon’ message and even asked Arshi to call him if she needed anything, to which she replied with a heart emoji.

Arshi Khan was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, where she obliged the paparazzi and fans for pictures. A young man, while getting a photo clicked with Arshi, kissed her hands without her consent, leaving the Bigg Boss contestant shocked. However, she shrugged off the incident, saying ‘chalo chalo jaldi’ to cameramen when they asked her about it. She later teased them for not taking a stand for her when a boy came and kissed her.

Recently, actors like Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Vatsal Sheth, Sara Gurpal, Shantanu Maheshwari among others also tested positive for Covid-19.