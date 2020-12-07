Arshi Khan: I am going to be the entertainment quotient of Bigg Boss 14

Arshi Khan was earlier part of Bigg Boss 11. (Photo: Arshi Khan/Instagram)

Bigg Boss 14 saw a new twist this past weekend as six former contestants entered the house as challengers. Mastermind Vikas Gupta along with his team Arshi Khan, Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah and Manu Punjabi promise to add some drama and fun in the season.

Arshi, who was quite an entertainer in Bigg Boss 11, shared that she would add the ‘tadka’ to the latest season of the Colors reality show. While last time, she had set her heart on Hiten Tejwani, this time, she already has her eyes on Abhinav Shukla.

In this exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Arshi Khan talks about her plans for Bigg Boss 14, equation with frenemy Vikas Gupta and more.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What brings Arshi Khan back on Bigg Boss 14?

The season desperately needs some tadka. I am going to be the entertainment quotient on the show. We will also be adding fuel to the fire. So it’s going to be a lot of fun with our arrival in the house.

The audience has already seen you in season 11. Why do you think they would want to watch you again, and even vote for you?

Once a Salman Khan movie releases, and it becomes hit, don’t people go to watch the next film too? The genre, story, thrill and entertainment is different. Similarly, like my awaam liked me last time, I am sure they would love me this time.

What kind of personality will we get to see?

I am still the same Arshi Khan. You will get to see the same nazakat, adaayein, entertainment from my side. However, yes, we have all evolved with time, so there would be a bit of difference too. Last time, I wasn’t even sure what I was getting into, now, I know how to play the game, so it’s going to be more special and fun. And since the makers have entrusted us with this responsibility, we will put in more effort.

If you could challenge and take someone’s place this season, who would it be?

Well, I’d like to challenge everyone. Given we are going in as competition, we have to defeat everyone to win. However, I would have loved to challenge Nikki Tamboli. She was quite fun.

You also seem to have a soft corner for Abhinav Shukla.

(Laughs) He is such a nice guy and very decent. His wife is so dominating. He is always stressed because of her. I feel he needs someone to take care of him too.

And what’s your take on the other contestants?

Well, I did follow the show, and I must tell you that there was a serious lack of relationships and bonding. The audience likes watching friendship, but this season had none. I hope after our entry, that factor is not an issue any more.

While you and Vikas Gupta were friends in your season, you both had some issues after the show. What’s the equation now?

Our friendship has been on and off. Only after we are in the show will I know what’s the real equation. But I would love to talk and sort out differences with him while in the house.

Are you excited about interacting with Salman Khan again?

Absolutely. I can’t wait to be scolded by him. That makes me excited and so happy.

And how many nightgowns have you packed, given they became a fashion statement last time?

A lot of them. I have also packed some begam jaan outfits, and even sarees, that would be worn when I go in the pool. But the audience expects me to dance in my nighties every morning, and I would definitely not disappoint them.

Describe Bigg Boss 14 contestants in your style:

Abhinav Shukla: Bechara, Biwi ka maara.

Rubina Dilaik: I, me, myself, I am Miss Right.

Rahul Vaidya: 90s hero, someone like Shah Rukh Khan.

Eijaz Khan: Manoj Kumar, complete emotional drama

Nikki Tamboli: Centre of attraction

Jasmin Bhasin: Cry baby

Your top 4: Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and I would have liked Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya, as they are much better than Jasmin Bhasin.

