Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Boman Irani to judge kids reality show

Bollywood actors and friends in real life, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon and Boman Irani will be seen judging an upcoming talent show for kids, Sabse Bada Kalakar.

This is Boman’s debut on television, while Raveena and Arshad have been on the judges panel on reality shows in the past.

Sharing his excitement about teaming up with Boman and Raveena, Arshad told indianexpress.com, “Both are my dear friends before I got into films. There is a certain warmth I share with both of them.”

To be aired on Sony, Sabse Bada Kalakar will have children aged 4-12 as participants. The contestants can either enter the show in groups or give solo performances.

For Arshad, it is not going to be easy judging the show. “For me, it’s going to be difficult, because I don’t want to lie to them, ansd at the same time I don’t want to hurt them,” the actor said.

The show is expected to go on air next month. The actors have reportedly shot for its official promo.

Boman and Arshad’s on screen chemistry has a lot of admirers, courtesy films like Munna Bhai series. So, it will be exciting for the fans to see them reunite on a TV show. While, Raveena and Arshad earlier shared screen space on Comedy Ka Maha Muqabla in 2011.

With Sabse Bada Kalakar, Sony is looking at capitalising on the non-fiction market, especially with its shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Indian Idol 9 already doing well.

