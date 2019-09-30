Arrow spin-off led by a female cast in works

The CW is developing a female-fronted Arrow spin-off, the network has announced.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new project will focus on three of its female characters: Mia Smoak/Green Arrow and the Canaries (Katherine McNamara), Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy) and Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy).

The spin-off is set to air as a backdoor pilot in the 10-episode final season of Arrow, which airs October 15.

Showrunner Beth Schwartz, Marc Guggenheim, Jill Blankenship and Oscar Balderrama are co-writing the episode.

The quartet will serve as executive producers along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions, which produces all of The CW’s DC Comics series in association with Warner Bros TV.

The CW president Mark Pedowitz hinted at another spin-off in the Arrow-verse, which includes The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl and the soon-to-debut Batwoman, featuring Ruby Rose.