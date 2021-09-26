Arjun Bijlani wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

After three long months and endless tasks, Arjun Bijlani has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He defeated Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh in the finale challenge of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

As already reported by us, apart from Arjun, Divyanka and Vishal, Varun Sood and Shweta Tiwari were also finalists in the adventure-based reality show.

Arjun Bijlani had a smooth journey on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Having aced most tasks, he was also complimented by host Rohit Shetty for not making a hullabaloo about any of his performance. However, after news of him emerging victorious started doing the rounds, a section of fans even criticised him, saying he won the show as he was a ‘Colors face’.

Before heading for the shoot of the show, the Naagin actor had told indianexpress.com that winning was his only intention. He also shared that when one is in such a competition, there is no room for complacency.

“The intention is always to win. If that spirit is not there, you won’t be able to push yourself. That’s exactly what I did. I honestly don’t know who has won the show but I have performed a lot of stunts that I thought I wouldn’t be able to pull off. I believe more than physical strength, there’s a lot to do with your mental and willpower. And then there is also Rohit Shetty around, pushing you to do better,” Arjun shared.

Talking about competition, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor said that Divyanka Tripathi surprised him on the show. “Everyone considers her as the ideal bahu, who is sweet and soft but she turned out to be a tough girl,” adding that even Sana Makbul and Rahul Vaidya did extremely well under pressure. “As for Nikki Tamboli, she was very funny and entertaining. I think everyone gave their best, and the season has turned out quite exciting,” he mentioned.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 aired on Colors. The show will be replaced by Bigg Boss 15.