Arjun Bijlani, wife Neha apologise for T-shirt with text about Prophet: ‘Completely unaware’

Actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani has issued an apology after Neha’s recent appearance in a grey T-shirt angered some fans. Earlier this week, Arjun and Neha made a public appearance where Neha was seen wearing a T-shirt with a cartoon printed on it but alongside the cartoon, the garment featured some text in Urdu which referred to the Prophet Mohammed. Arjun and Neha have now apologised for their mistake and said that they were unaware as to what was written on the T-shirt as they got it as a gift from a fan.

Arjun shared the apology note on his social media with the caption, “We sincerely apologise.” He then wrote, “We would like to address the ongoing situation concerning Neha Swami Bijlani and the T-shirt she was recently spotted wearing, which featured words in Urdu referring to the Prophet.”