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Arjun Bijlani, wife Neha apologise for T-shirt with text about Prophet: ‘Completely unaware’
Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha have apologised for a T-shirt that she wore that sparked a controversy.
Actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami Bijlani has issued an apology after Neha’s recent appearance in a grey T-shirt angered some fans. Earlier this week, Arjun and Neha made a public appearance where Neha was seen wearing a T-shirt with a cartoon printed on it but alongside the cartoon, the garment featured some text in Urdu which referred to the Prophet Mohammed. Arjun and Neha have now apologised for their mistake and said that they were unaware as to what was written on the T-shirt as they got it as a gift from a fan.
Arjun shared the apology note on his social media with the caption, “We sincerely apologise.” He then wrote, “We would like to address the ongoing situation concerning Neha Swami Bijlani and the T-shirt she was recently spotted wearing, which featured words in Urdu referring to the Prophet.”
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He said that Neha was “completely unaware of the meaning and significance of the writing on the T-shirt when she wore it.” He added that there was “no intention to hurt, disrespect or offend the religious sentiments of any individual or community.” The couple said that they respect all religions and faiths and “would never knowingly do anything to hurt sentiments of others.”
We sincerely apologise. ❤️ https://t.co/092cdOzZgI
— Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 14, 2026
While he accepted their mistake, he also said that the “trolling, abusive language, curses and threats directed at Neha are deeply distressing and unacceptable.” He said that since the incident happened due to lack of awareness, it “should not become a reason to subject an individual to online harassment or threats.”
He then shared that they got this T-shirt as a gift from a fan at a mall in Bangkok and reiterated their apology. “We are sorry for what happened unintentionally and we will always be careful in the future with regard to the gifts received,” he said.
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He concluded the post by writing, “We request everyone to approach this matter with understanding, sensitivity and compassion, and to refrain from spreading hate or targeting Neha and her family. We believe that mutual respect and dialogue are far more constructive than abuse and intimidation. We hope this clarification helps put the matter into perspective and request everyone to allow the situation to be addressed with dignity and understanding.”
After videos from Neha and Arjun’s outing surfaced on social media, they quickly gained a lot of attention as fans were quick to object on Neha’s outfit as they believed that this was disresectful.
Arjun was recently seen in the Netflix series Chumbak. Arjun and Neha are also a part of the new show Pati Patni Aur Panga.
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