Arjun Bijlani tests positive for Covid-19: ‘Keep me in your prayers’

After Nakuul Mehta, actor Arjun Bijlani on Friday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing a video with the song “Ek main aur ek tu”, the actor shared that he has mild symptoms and has already isolated himself. He also asked to be kept in prayers, while cautioning everyone to wear their masks.

“This how corona sings to you and ur expression when u know ur positive!! #ekmainaurekktu. Mild symptoms ,isolated in my room taking good care of my self . Keep me in your prayers . !! #feelkaroreelkaro .: please be extremely careful and wear ur masks . God bless all,” he captioned the post. As soon as he uploaded the video, fans and well-wishers dropped their ‘get well soon’ messages.

Arjun Bijlani has been shooting for India’s Got Talent, which will see him as the host. Our sources informed that the actor last shot on Sunday, and hence the other team members are invariably safer as he mostly contracted the virus later. They also shared that the team will be taking a break for New Year, and plan to shoot next on January 11 next year. “Till then Arjun will be fit and fine to resume work,” the source added.

Last year, Arjun’s wife and son had tested positive for the coronavirus. As a father, he had spoken about how it was tough to stay away from his son, who was isolating with his mother in another room.

Back then, Arjun had also urged everyone to take proper precautions. “At this moment, all I can say is, please be safe. You never know how and when you might contract the virus. The outside world seems to be very alluring right now, but it’s best to stay super cautious. The virus shows different symptoms in different people, so please don’t take it lightly. Please keep us in your prayers and thoughts. Stay safe and I wish that this virus never reaches your home,” he said.

Arjun Bijlani was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which he won, beating Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh.