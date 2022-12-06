Arjun Bijlani recalls how he sold his mother’s gold jewellery to get his first portfolio shoot: ‘Didn’t have any money’

Actor Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular faces on television today but the Naagin actor’s journey wasn’t quite smooth. Arjun, in a recent interview, recalled how his family faced tough times after the passing of his father.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Arjun recalled that he was only 19 when his father passed away. The family had some loans to pay so he, along with his mother and younger brother, started looking after the family business. However, Arjun always knew that he wanted to make it big in the acting business. The actor recalled that he asked his mother for two years so he could give as many auditions as possible.

He shared, “I started giving auditions and I was not getting any work. When I did my first portfolio, I didn’t have any money so I sold my mother’s gold to make my first portfolio.” The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor said that it cost him around Rs 8000 to get this done.

Arjun Bijlani shared that he got his first print advertisement because of those pictures and he earned Rs 1000 for that assignment, out of which Rs 250 was taken by the co-ordinator. “I remember my first cheque was for Rs 750 and I took my mother for a meal because it was my first salary. I have tears in my eyes thinking about it,” he said.

Arjun eventually made it big with shows like Left Right Left and Miley Jab Hum Tum. He is currently hosting the latest season of Splitsvilla.