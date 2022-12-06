scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Arjun Bijlani recalls how he sold his mother’s gold jewellery to get his first portfolio shoot: ‘Didn’t have any money’

Arjun Bijlani opened up about how he had to sell his mother's gold for his first portfolio shoot as he did not have any money.

arjun bijlaniArjun Bijlani recalled how he faced tough times in the beginning of his career. (Photo: Arjun Bijlani/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Actor Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular faces on television today but the Naagin actor’s journey wasn’t quite smooth. Arjun, in a recent interview, recalled how his family faced tough times after the passing of his father.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Arjun recalled that he was only 19 when his father passed away. The family had some loans to pay so he, along with his mother and younger brother, started looking after the family business. However, Arjun always knew that he wanted to make it big in the acting business. The actor recalled that he asked his mother for two years so he could give as many auditions as possible.

He shared, “I started giving auditions and I was not getting any work. When I did my first portfolio, I didn’t have any money so I sold my mother’s gold to make my first portfolio.” The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor said that it cost him around Rs 8000 to get this done.

Also Read |Malaika Arora opens up on if she sees ‘more kids’ and marriage with Arjun Kapoor in her future: ‘Of course you discuss these things’

Arjun Bijlani shared that he got his first print advertisement because of those pictures and he earned Rs 1000 for that assignment, out of which Rs 250 was taken by the co-ordinator. “I remember my first cheque was for Rs 750 and I took my mother for a meal because it was my first salary. I have tears in my eyes thinking about it,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Central Asia Region’ or ...
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South

Arjun eventually made it big with shows like Left Right Left and Miley Jab Hum Tum. He is currently hosting the latest season of Splitsvilla.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 08:56:28 pm
Next Story

18-yr-old stabbed to death over monetary issue, employer among 4 booked

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun visits Russia to promote Pushpa: The Rise
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close