Arjun Bijlani slams dating rumours with Mouni Roy: ‘Friendship doesn’t need romantic angle’

A recent video of Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy stepping out for dinner sparked dating rumours on social media. However, Arjun has now dismissed the claims as baseless and stressed that not every friendship needs a romantic angle.

In a statement, Arjun slammed “clickbait pages” and called out the false narratives. “Dear Clickbait pages, Two people who’ve shared a friendship for 15+ years don’t suddenly become a couple because a gossip page needs a headline. Sometimes, people simply show up for each other, especially when a friend is going through a difficult time. Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views. A little fact-checking before publishing would go a long way. Let’s be responsible with the narratives we create,” he wrote in a long note.