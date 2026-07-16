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Arjun Bijlani slams dating rumours with Mouni Roy: ‘Friendship doesn’t need romantic angle’
In his latest Instagram post, television actor Arjun Bijlani called out clickbait pages for spreading dating rumours about him and his friend Mouni Roy.
A recent video of Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy stepping out for dinner sparked dating rumours on social media. However, Arjun has now dismissed the claims as baseless and stressed that not every friendship needs a romantic angle.
In a statement, Arjun slammed “clickbait pages” and called out the false narratives. “Dear Clickbait pages, Two people who’ve shared a friendship for 15+ years don’t suddenly become a couple because a gossip page needs a headline. Sometimes, people simply show up for each other, especially when a friend is going through a difficult time. Not every friendship needs a romantic angle for views. A little fact-checking before publishing would go a long way. Let’s be responsible with the narratives we create,” he wrote in a long note.
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The actor further added, “We request media pages to verify facts before spreading misleading stories that unnecessarily invade people’s personal lives and create confusion. Responsible journalism builds credibility. Clickbait doesn’t.”
Arjun Bijlani and Mouni Roy’s close friend Krustle D’Souza was also quick to quash their rumours. After the paparazzi posts suggested that they were romantically linked, the actor commented, “What is this nonsense. Just for views you guys will post anything.”
Arjun and Mouni have been friends for more than 15 years. Their on-screen pairing became popular after featuring in Ektaa Kapoor’s blockbuster show Naagin in 2015.
The latest speculation emerged two months after Mouni Roy confirmed her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar. The actor announced that they had decided to part ways amicably. “We note with dismay the unnecessary and intrusive attention into our personal lives by certain quarters of the media. We would like to state that we have decided to part ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably,” their joint statement read.
It further added, “Attempts have been made to sensationalize our private lives by circulation of fictitious narratives and blatant falsehoods, which do not reflect the reality of our relationship. After thoughtful reflection on evolving personal priorities, we have mutually chosen to move forward on separate paths with respect and understanding. At this point, we are focused on navigating this phase thoughtfully and privately. We will endeavour to cherish our friendship in times to come. We sincerely appreciate your understanding, respect for our privacy, and the continued support extended to us during this time.”
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