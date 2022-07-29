scorecardresearch
Friday, July 29, 2022

Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya bag Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. See photos

Small screen stars Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya will make cameo appearances in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
July 29, 2022 9:44:46 pm
arjun bijlani, karan johar, shraddha aryaShraddha Arya and Arjun Bijlani pose with Karan Johar. (Photo: Arjun, Shraddha/Instagram)

Popular TV actors Arjun Bijlani and Shraddha Arya will star in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The two actors will be seen in a cameo in the upcoming film, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

Sharing his excitement about bagging a Dharma movie, Bijlani took to Instagram to share the happy news. Apart from sharing a selfie with KJo, Bijlani also gave a glimpse of an emotional note written by the filmmaker. Posting it on his Instagram story, he wrote. “Finally had the opportunity to shoot with the one and only @karanjohar sir. I sincerely appreciate your warmth, love & guidance. Glad that I could be part of this magical film.”

Video |Alia Bhatt wraps up Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Arjun Bijlani shared this collage on his Instagram story.

The ‘Thank you note’ by Karan Johar had him welcome Arjun Bijlani to the Dharma family. It read, “Dearest Arjun, Thank you for being a part of my film. Welcome to Dharma and I look forward to working with you in the future.”

Shraddha Arya, on the other hand, shared pictures of being ‘Johrified’. Posting photos with KJo, she wrote, “All In A Day’s Work ❤️🧿 @karanjohar.”

Earlier, the actor had also given a glimpse of her vanity room on the Dharma set, and the hamper that was gifted to her by Johar. She also received a letter from him welcoming her to the Dharma family.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shraddha Arya (@sarya12)

 

 

Also Read |Kartik Aaryan reveals first look of Shehzada, sets up box office clash with Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

On the work front, Shraddha Arya is seen playing the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, while Arjun Bijlani is hosting Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. His latest web show Roohaniyat 2 is also streaming on MX Player.

Also starring Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will release next year.

