Arjun Bijlani reveals why he is not a part of Bigg Boss 15

Ever since Arjun Bijlani signed Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, there has been speculation that he will also enter Bigg Boss 15. The actor eventually managed to win the stunt-based reality show, but he has shared that he will not be seen in the upcoming season of the Salman Khan-hosted show.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Arjun revealed that he is busy with his web show and hence cannot get locked inside the Bigg Boss house. “I am not doing the show this time as I am still working on my web series Roohaniyat. The shoot was earlier supposed to get done by September and I was giving Bigg Boss a thought. However, now it won’t be possible as the dates will clash,” shared the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner.

The actor had earlier confirmed to us that he had been offered the controversial reality show, and he was toying with the idea. But now it seems like fans will have to wait for some more time to see Arjun Bijlani locked in the house.

As readers would already know, this time, Bigg Boss will have a jungle theme. Celebrity contestants will have to spend a few days in a jungle-like setup before they get access to the main house. Host Salman Khan has promised that contestants will face many ‘sankat’ that would test their patience, perseverance and skills in the wild.

While the final list of confirmed contestants is yet to be revealed, makers have already shared that Bigg Boss OTT finalists Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat will join Bigg Boss 15. Also, Pratik Sehajpal won the ticket to enter the fifteenth season of the show by walking out of the finale. Other than these celebrities, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz and actor Donal Bisht will also be locked in the house.

Other celebs to participate in Bigg Boss 15 are actors Karan Kundrra, Tejaswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Vishal Kotian, Vidhi Pandya and singer Afsana Khan.

Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on October 2 on Colors.