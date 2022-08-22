scorecardresearch
Arjun Bijlani replaces Rannvijay Singha as Splitsvilla 14 host; Sunny Leone says ‘we’re going to have a blast’

Television star Arjun Bijlani is all set to host MTV Splitsvilla X4 with Sunny Leone. He will replace Rannvijay Singha, who recently had an alleged fallout with the channel.

mtv splitsvilla, arjun bijlaniArjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone will host Splitsvilla X4.

After Rannvijay Singh was allegedly dropped from the last season of Roadies, fans had expected him to not be part of MTV shows in the near future. Staying true to the assumption, MTV Splistvilla is all set to welcome a new host. Joining Sunny Leone as the co-host in season 14th will be television’s favourite star Arjun Bijlani.

On Monday, the channel released a teaser in which Arjun is seen trying his best to woo Sunny. As he befriends her, she says ‘ek ladka aur ek ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte (A boy and a girl can never be friends). To this, he replies that if not ‘dosts’, they can at least be ‘hosts’ together. The two then get together to announce the upcoming season, which will soon hit TV screens.

“You call it fate, we call it Bijlee! Aa rahe hai #SplitsvillaKeSunnyArjun apni nok-jhok se aap sab ko entertain karne. So watch out for our forever lovely Sunny and our newest addition Arjun, as the hosts for #MTVSplitsvillaX4,” MTV India’s Twitter handle captioned the video.

Also Read |Arjun Bijlani, Shraddha Arya bag Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

 

Arjun Bijlani shared that he’s thrilled to host his first season of Splitsvilla. In a statement, he said, “The show has always been such a massive hit with the youth, and I have always loved its game-changing concept. As my fans know, I am always up for new and fun stuff, so I am super excited to take up this mantle. I am definitely looking forward to taking the entertainment quotient a notch up with my lovely co-host Sunny, for the new season. I am sure fans are going to love it!”

Also Read |First of Many: Arjun Bijlani revisits Kaarthika

Sunny Leone, on the other hand, heaped praise on her co-host, as she said, “I am looking forward to Arjun as my co-host, as we gear up for the new season. Given how fun and quirky he is, I am sure we’re going to have a blast. This is going to be an interesting and dynamic camaraderie for our audience to watch.”

Splitsvilla brings together young boys and girls in a bid to help them explore a relationship. The previous seasons have featured stars like Aly Goni, Paras Chhabra, Sana Sayyad, Divya Agarwal, and Priyank Sharma among others.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 07:35:09 pm
Latest News

