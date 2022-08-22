Arjun Bijlani replaces Rannvijay Singha as Splitsvilla 14 host; Sunny Leone says ‘we’re going to have a blast’

After Rannvijay Singh was allegedly dropped from the last season of Roadies, fans had expected him to not be part of MTV shows in the near future. Staying true to the assumption, MTV Splistvilla is all set to welcome a new host. Joining Sunny Leone as the co-host in season 14th will be television’s favourite star Arjun Bijlani.
On Monday, the channel released a teaser in which Arjun is seen trying his best to woo Sunny. As he befriends her, she says ‘ek ladka aur ek ladki kabhi dost nahi ho sakte (A boy and a girl can never be friends). To this, he replies that if not ‘dosts’, they can at least be ‘hosts’ together. The two then get together to announce the upcoming season, which will soon hit TV screens.
“You call it fate, we call it Bijlee! Aa rahe hai #SplitsvillaKeSunnyArjun apni nok-jhok se aap sab ko entertain karne. So watch out for our forever lovely Sunny and our newest addition Arjun, as the hosts for #MTVSplitsvillaX4,” MTV India’s Twitter handle captioned the video.
You call it fate, we call it Bijlee! ⚡
Aa rahe hai #SplitsvillaKeSunnyArjun apni nok-jhok se aap sab ko entertain karne.
So watch out for our forever lovely Sunny and our newest addition Arjun, as the hosts for #MTVSplitsvillaX4, Co-powered by @WildStoneIndia 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O7H3no15dC
— MTV India (@MTVIndia) August 22, 2022
Arjun Bijlani shared that he’s thrilled to host his first season of Splitsvilla. In a statement, he said, “The show has always been such a massive hit with the youth, and I have always loved its game-changing concept. As my fans know, I am always up for new and fun stuff, so I am super excited to take up this mantle. I am definitely looking forward to taking the entertainment quotient a notch up with my lovely co-host Sunny, for the new season. I am sure fans are going to love it!”
Sunny Leone, on the other hand, heaped praise on her co-host, as she said, “I am looking forward to Arjun as my co-host, as we gear up for the new season. Given how fun and quirky he is, I am sure we’re going to have a blast. This is going to be an interesting and dynamic camaraderie for our audience to watch.”
Subscriber Only Stories
Splitsvilla brings together young boys and girls in a bid to help them explore a relationship. The previous seasons have featured stars like Aly Goni, Paras Chhabra, Sana Sayyad, Divya Agarwal, and Priyank Sharma among others.
Top News
Mahua Moitra writes: Our Bilkis moment
Gill smashes maiden int'l 100, takes India to 289
Latest News
Arjun Bijlani replaces Rannvijay Singha as Splitsvilla 14 host; Sunny Leone says ‘we’re going to have a blast’
Loud nightclubs: Owner, general manager of Kakuna plead guilty to noise pollution, slapped with fines
Bengaluru: Karnataka govt inks MoU with IIMB to train SC, ST women graduates in entrepreneurship
Does entitlement make you more likely to cheat? New research challenges popular psychology idea
Kenya presidential vote loser files Supreme Court challenge
Aruna Roy, Yogendra Yadav among civil society activists to be part of Rahul yatra
CUET PG 2022: NTA reopens correction facility at cuet.nta.nic.in; check how to make changes
WhatsApp new update will allow users to view Status from chat list
Historians and academics hit out at Kerala Governor over remarks on Kannur University VC
Watch: Little girl’s passionate rendition of Bollywood song wins hearts
Woman arrested in Karnataka for ‘honey-trapping’ RSS leader
Explained: Who was Pandurang Khankhoje, Ghadarite revolutionary and a hero of Mexico?
Chinese censors change ending of Minions The Rise of Gru