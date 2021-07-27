Arjun Bijlani on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Divyanka Tripathi may look sweet, soft but she’s a tough girl

It’s been two weeks since Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 launched, and Arjun Bijlani has already created history. The actor on Sunday won the ‘K Medal’, a first of a kind on the adventure show that will help him with immunity next week. Arjun won three daredevil tasks to finally emerge as the winner. For him, being on the Rohit Shetty show has always been about ‘winning’. As already reported, he is also one of the finalists of KKK 11.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the Naagin star said that when one is in such a competition, there is no room for complacency. “The intention is always to win. If that spirit is not there, you won’t be able to push yourself. That’s exactly what I did. I honestly don’t know who has won the show but I have performed a lot of stunts that I thought I wouldn’t be able to pull off. I believe more than physical strength, there’s a lot to do with your mental and willpower. And then there is also Rohit Shetty around, pushing you to do better,” shared Arjun about his stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi.

He said his strength also came from his fans, whom he did not want to disappoint. “Over the years, they have loved me as their hero. They want to see me entertain, perform, and I could not let them down,” the actor shared, adding that this was his mantra to perform better throughout the season.

And not just his fans, Arjun also wanted his son to feel proud of his performance, “I mentioned it once on the show also that I wanted to be my son’s hero. He should grow up to feel that his father never quit and outdid every challenge.” He added that every time he needed motivation, he would take his son Ayaan’s name and pass through.

“My family was my driving force. I am fortunate to have them around. When we were shooting, the pandemic was at its peak and I was actually nervous. We would continuously have long video calls and they would assure me that I should focus on the game. Every contestant was going through turmoil and it was our loved ones that helped us sail through,” added Arjun Bijlani.

Talking about his co-contestants, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor said that Divyanka Tripathi surprised her with her strength. “Everyone considers her as the ideal bahu, who is sweet and soft but she turned out to be a tough girl,” adding that even Sana Makbul and Rahul Vaidya did extremely well under pressure. “As for Nikki Tamboli, she was very funny and entertaining. I think everyone gave their best and the season has turned out quite exciting,” Arjun concluded,

After Nikki Tamboli got evicted in the first week, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 competition is currently rife between Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Abhinav Shukla, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill and Maheck Chahal.