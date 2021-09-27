Arjun Bijlani responds to allegation of winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 due to favouritism

On Sunday, Arjun Bijlani was announced as the winner of Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The Naagin actor defeated Divyanka Tripathi and Vishal Aditya Singh in the final task. The dynamic stunt had the trio overcome many hurdles, and Arjun confessed that while he felt he was faster, he wasn’t sure.

“Everyone kept saying that you might win and when I did the final stunt, I too felt I was better. However, given it was such a long task, I wasn’t sure. Till the name wasn’t announced, I was extremely nervous. It had been a long wait and honestly, we all had such great journeys. Anyone among the three could have won,” the actor shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

In the finale week, Rohit Shetty had lauded Arjun Bijlani for his persistent performance and also not making a hullabaloo about the same. Arjun laughed to share that he is generally not a ‘show off’ and added, “I just believed in performing each task well. I knew nothing would mean if you lose. I also did not want to become overconfident and took one task at a time, knowing each task is difficult in its own way.”

While the actor performed each task brilliantly, there was a section of the audience that claimed he won because he was a ‘Colors face’. Calling it ‘sad’, Arjun responded to the allegations saying, “It’s unfortunate that they think this way. KKK is not a show of votes or even content. It’s about crossing a new level by performing stunts. Also, while Divyanka and Vishal had an equal chance to win, I was faster. It’s not even about more deserving as it was about how you performed that specific day. Shantanu Maheshwari has won the show, and he wasn’t even on Colors then. I have done many shows on the channel, but that came to me only because earlier shows worked.”

Talking about the most challenging task, Arjun Bijlani shared, “It was definitely the finale stunt. And once one sees it, they will realise what I am talking about. Also the underwater stunt with the bus was quite a task.”

As he spoke about the specific task, we asked Arjun about his reaction to his co-contestants questioning his win, given he was just a few seconds faster. “It wasn’t demotivating for me, instead it got me going. I had actually worked so hard on that task and I couldn’t even enjoy my victory.”

Another controversy during the show was when Sourabh Raaj Jain got evicted after Arjun Bijlani nominated him for the elimination task. Stating that he isn’t guilty of his move, the actor said, “I did feel bad but he wasn’t eliminated because I nominated him. He did not perform well. Sourabh also got a second chance on the show, but he lost the stunt then too. If he had won, I don’t think we would be having this conversation.”

Post his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 win, Arjun Bijlani is all set to star in a web series Roohaniyat.