Arjun Bijlani escapes car accident unhurt; team confirms he is safe

Television actor Arjun Bijlani recently met with a car accident while returning from promotional activities for his upcoming Netflix project Chumbak Colony. His team confirmed the incident on Friday, August 21, assuring fans that the actor and everyone travelling with him were safe and that no major injuries were reported.

According to the statement issued by his team, Arjun was returning after attending the Indian Game Show, where he had participated as part of the promotional campaign for Chumbak Colony. The accident reportedly took place while he was on his way back from the promotional event.

Arjun Bijlani’s team statement on car accident

The statement from his team said that Arjun and everyone travelling with him were safe following the accident. It also clarified that the actor was doing fine and had not suffered any major injuries.