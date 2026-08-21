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Arjun Bijlani escapes car accident unhurt; team confirms he is safe
Arjun Bijlani met with a car accident while returning from Chumbak Colony promotions. His team has confirmed that the actor and everyone travelling with him are safe, with no major injuries reported.
Television actor Arjun Bijlani recently met with a car accident while returning from promotional activities for his upcoming Netflix project Chumbak Colony. His team confirmed the incident on Friday, August 21, assuring fans that the actor and everyone travelling with him were safe and that no major injuries were reported.
According to the statement issued by his team, Arjun was returning after attending the Indian Game Show, where he had participated as part of the promotional campaign for Chumbak Colony. The accident reportedly took place while he was on his way back from the promotional event.
Arjun Bijlani’s team statement on car accident
The statement from his team said that Arjun and everyone travelling with him were safe following the accident. It also clarified that the actor was doing fine and had not suffered any major injuries.
“Arjun Bijlani recently met with a car accident while returning from the promotion of his upcoming Netflix project Chumbak Colony. He had attended the Indian Game Show as part of the promotions. Thankfully, Arjun and everyone travelling with him are safe. No major injuries were reported, and the actor is doing fine (sic),” the statement read.
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The news comes as Arjun is busy promoting Chumbak Colony, his upcoming Netflix project.
The actor, who has been a familiar face on Indian television for years, was recently seen on the reality show Rise and Fall. He is also known for his performances in popular shows including Miley Jab Hum Tum, Left Right Left, Naagin and Roohaniyat.
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Arjun Bijlani-Mouni Roy dating rumours
Television actor Arjun Bijlani was also in the news after he came out in support of his close friend Mouni Roy amid ongoing dating rumours linking the two. The speculation intensified after Mouni’s separation from husband Suraj Nambiar and a recent dinner outing with Arjun in Mumbai. Reacting to the rumours, Arjun dismissed the reports and said he did not understand why a casual dinner with friends was being given a romantic angle. He explained that he and Mouni have gone out together many times and that their recent outing was no different. Arjun also said that he initially chose to ignore the speculation, but decided to respond after friends, including Krystle D’Souza, called out the rumours. He further suggested that someone was attempting to defame Mouni by spreading such stories.
Arjun has built a strong fan following through his television and reality-show appearances over the years. He has been married to Neha Swami since 2013, and the couple welcomed their son, Ayaan, in 2015.
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