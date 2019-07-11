Arjun Bijlani: Acting is my true passion, hosting only for fun

The second season of Dance Deewane kickstarted recently. Judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia, the reality show is hosted by Arjun Bijlani.

Advertising

At the sidelines of an event, Arjun had a quick chat with indianexpress.com about hosting Dance Deewane 2, his son’s inclination towards dance and his serial Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Excerpts from the conversation:

Excited to host Dance Deewane again?

Absolutely. The previous season really did well and so everyone is quite excited about the second season. We really have a lot of fun while shooting and that fun does come across on the screen too. Also, the USP of the show is that three generations get together, a first-ever on Indian television. It’s a total package of entertainment. And trust me the talent has only become better this year.

You have been appreciated for your job as a host. Did you have the confidence to pull it off when you started?

Advertising

I am an actor and that’s my true passion. As for hosting, a lot comes from the person I am in real life. I usually break the ice and like talking and entertaining people. That has helped me grow as a host but I am completely focused on acting. Hosting is more for fun as it gives me a good break. It’s definitely not a career choice.

Last season, a lot of fun happened with Tushar and Shashank pulling your legs, calling you Madhuri Dixit’s brother. Will we see the same this time too?

I think the banter will only get better this year. Honestly, most of them are very impromptu. It’s more entertaining when it’s a surprise. We keep pulling each other’s legs.

Your son also seems to be interested in dance. As a parent, would you be open to him participating in a reality show?

Ayaan loves dancing. He manages to innovate his steps and moves on every beat. It’s amazing to see a four-year-old doing so well. Also, he loves watching Dance Deewane. As for kids’ participation, I think it all depends on parents. Personally, I wouldn’t like him to be too much in the limelight at such a young age. As much as we avoid, it does affect them somewhere. But I would definitely back him and train him. I really feel he can do well if he starts learning. And when the time is right, I am sure he will shine.

Your daily show Ishq Mein Marjawan will wrap up soon. Were you confident it will do so well?

I am proud of Ishq Mein Marjawan. As I told you, acting is my passion and I enjoy doing various roles. It was certainly a risk when I took up a character with grey shades. Many fear failure and so don’t want to experiment. But I decided that I might fail but it would be a learning experience. I completely enjoyed playing Deep. And I hope I continue getting such different and good roles.

But as actors, doesn’t it get monotonous to play a character for so long?

It does get after some time. Ishq Mein Marjawan was supposed to be a six-month show but ended up running for two years. It was not a saas-bahu show that we could keep adding characters to keep extending the storyline. It’s a thriller, a revenge drama and these stories cannot go on forever. I think Ishq Mein Marjawan saw its good run and I am so happy I could be a part of it. I also know, for a fact, that people will always remember Deep.

In the recent Hina Khan Cannes controversy, you were probably the first person to take a stand for her. What’s your take on the television industry still looked down upon?

Advertising

I think it’s going on for a long time now. Although it has never happened to me, I know many TV actors who were not treated well or humiliated. I know the canvas of movies is bigger but then not all films are hits. Similarly, not every serial is good but there are some that are really well made. Overall, the industry toils really hard to entertain the audience every single day. We, as actors, usually get scripts on the go. We don’t even get time to prepare much unlike film actors. Every industry works hard and they deserve respect. It’s high time, we bridge the gap between mediums.