Arjun Bijlani confirms doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: ‘Not going there for a vacation, but with an intention to win’

After days of speculations, Arjun Bijlani finally confirmed being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. “So many of my friends have done it and they all have one thing to say that it’s an experience one must have,” Arjun said during an Instagram live session with Indian Express.

Arjun, who was recently seen in music video “Mohabbat Phir Ho Jaayegi” with Adaa Khan, also appeared in ZEE5 show State of Siege: 26/11 last year. In a candid chat, Arjun opened up about trying out various things as an artiste, with Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming season being the latest one in his kitty.

“Yes, I’m going to do Khatron Ke Khiladi and it’s going to be a tough thing, but I’m really excited. I’m also doing it because I’ll be again connecting with my audience who’ve been wanting me to do KKK for a long time. But because of other work commitments, this never fell into place. Also, you have to travel outside and then Covid happened,” Arjun said in the live session.

The television heartthrob said that more than physically, he is mentally fit for the show. He shared, “I’m going to go there with an intension to win. I’m not going there for a vacation. I want to do every stunt with whatever I have in me. It all depends on how you perform at that particular day, because adrenaline is kicking in. It’s not easy. More than physically, you need to be mentally fit for anything. I might go a little less physically fit but I’ll definitely go mentally fit.”

In a career spanning nearly 15 years, Arjun has been part of several popular television shows like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishq Mein Marjawan, among others. But his portrayal in Naagin (2015) changed a lot of things for him. Recalling how he was unsure about the show, which was a completely new format on Indian television back then, Arjun said, “I was very sceptical about Naagin initially, because I did not know what I’ll be doing in such a show. I didn’t want to play a snake charmer (laughs). But when I heard the story, I realised that this is something that has never been tried TV for a long time. Of course, there was a risk for everybody. But we did it with a lot of conviction. It was a beautiful love story between me and the Naagin!’

Naagin, which eventually became a franchise on television, recently wrapped up its fifth season. Arjun, who became a part of its first season, and had guest appearances in season two and three, opined on the section of audience that’s remained critical of the fantasy show.

“My season got a lot of love. Before the show came, people said why is TV so regressive and why are we making a show like Naagin. But once it was out, people gave a positive response. Suddenly the narrative changed. Also, we are telling people it’s a fantasy fiction, we didn’t tell them it’s a reality that you can point fingers at it. There’s no Iron Man or Superman. It’s all fantasy. We are telling them this is what we are offering. If you want to watch it, come watch it. Ultimately they were entertained, and that’s what really matters,” he shared.

Arjun concluded by hinting that he might announce his next fiction project soon.