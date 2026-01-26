Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, Nia Sharma return to a ‘revamped’ Laughter Chefs 3

Laughter Chefs Season 3 began in November 2025 with a new concept and several fresh additions to the cast. The latest season featured Vivian D’sena, Tejasswi Prakash, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Eisha Singh, and Isha Malviya, alongside many familiar faces from the previous seasons. However, the new format, which divided contestants into two teams, Team Churi and Team Kaanta, along with the new entries, failed to resonate with audiences. As a result, the show underwent a major revamp within just two months of its launch.

On Sunday, the makers abruptly brought the teams concept to an end with a mid-season finale in Laughter Chefs Season 3. This development followed the exit of Vivian, Eisha, Isha, Gurmeet and Debina from the show. According to reports, all five artistes stepped away due to scheduling conflicts and prior work commitments. Vivian is reportedly set to join another fictional show on Colors TV soon, while Isha has already begun shooting for a new project. Gurmeet and Debina, too, are said to be occupied with other professional assignments.