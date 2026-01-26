Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, Nia Sharma return to a ‘revamped’ Laughter Chefs 3

After failing to impress the audience, Laughter Chefs 3 undergoes a major revamp with former cast members Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, and Nia Sharma returning to the show.

Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, Nia Sharma, join Laughter Chefs 3Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, Nia Sharma, return to Laughter Chefs 3. (Photos: Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, Nia Sharma/Instagram)

Laughter Chefs Season 3 began in November 2025 with a new concept and several fresh additions to the cast. The latest season featured Vivian D’sena, Tejasswi Prakash, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, Eisha Singh, and Isha Malviya, alongside many familiar faces from the previous seasons. However, the new format, which divided contestants into two teams, Team Churi and Team Kaanta, along with the new entries, failed to resonate with audiences. As a result, the show underwent a major revamp within just two months of its launch.

On Sunday, the makers abruptly brought the teams concept to an end with a mid-season finale in Laughter Chefs Season 3. This development followed the exit of Vivian, Eisha, Isha, Gurmeet and Debina from the show. According to reports, all five artistes stepped away due to scheduling conflicts and prior work commitments. Vivian is reportedly set to join another fictional show on Colors TV soon, while Isha has already begun shooting for a new project. Gurmeet and Debina, too, are said to be occupied with other professional assignments.

 

Also Read: As Laughter Chef 3 receives backlash, new entrant Vivian Dsena defends his particpation: ‘Felt like the right kind of mess’

Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande return to Laughter Chefs

With Laughter Chefs Season 3 undergoing a revamp, the makers are bringing back members of the original star cast, including Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sudesh Lehri, and Nia Sharma. They will appear in the upcoming episodes of the show. While Arjun is reportedly set to pair up with Elvish Yadav, the established pairings of Ankita-Vicky and Nia-Sudesh will continue.

This is not the first time the cast of Laughter Chefs has been reshuffled midway through a season. Last season, following the abrupt exits of Mannara Chopra and Abdu Rozik, Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh stepped in as replacements.

 

Also Read | Laughter Chefs Season 3 first impression: Vivian Dsena, Tejasswi Prakash, Gurmeet Choudhary join lineup, but chaos overshadows creativity

Laughter Chefs 3 fails to connect with the audience

Although the latest season initially recorded good viewership numbers and TRPs, audience feedback was largely underwhelming. According to Ormax Media, Laughter Chefs Season 3 clocked a viewership of 4.2 million in the second week of January; however, the show failed to make it to the list of top 10 most-watched shows on OTT. The show also witnessed a dip in its TRP last week, slipping from seventh to ninth position. Its rating dropped from 1.9 to 1.7. In comparison, previous seasons consistently maintained TRPs between 1.9 and 2.1, making Season 3’s performance relatively weaker.

Laughter Chefs was initially launched as a filler show in 2023 but resonated so strongly with viewers that it evolved into a full-fledged property on Colors TV. However, with largely the same cast returning every season after short intervals, questions remain about what fresh elements the show can offer going forward.

Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
