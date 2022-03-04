Archana Puran Singh takes pot-shot at Kapil Sharma’s salary, says he’s ‘looting’ Sony like a dacoit

Comedian Kapil Sharma was up to his usual antics on The Kapil Sharma Show, a new ‘uncencored’ clip from a recent episode shows. The episode in question featured guests Sajid Nadiadwala, his wife Warda Khan Nadiadwala, and three actors who’ve appeared in Sajid’s films–Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Ahan Shetty.

The video showed B-roll footage of the host and celebrity guests interacting before ‘action’ was called. In one humorous exchange, Archana Puran Singh pulled Kapil’s leg over his purportedly large salary. It began as Kapil joked, “Kabhi kabhi hum bachpan mein alag alag cheezein sochte hain na? Jaise maine Sholay dekhi aur mujhe laga main bada hoke daaku banunga (We have wild imaginations as children, don’t we? As a child, after watching Sholay, I was sure I’d be a dacoit when I grow up).”

Archana, a permanent guest on the show, shot back, “Daaku hi bana hai tu, Sony ko loot raha hai, daaku hi hai tu (You are a dacoit, you’ve been looting Sony).” Kapil replied, “Main hi loot raha hoon na Sony ko? Aap toh lunch ke upar aati hain (As if I’m the only one looting Sony, and you come here just for the lunch).”

Kapil and Archana often poke fun at each other on the show; while Kapil has a running gag about Archana having usurped Navjot Singh Sidhu’s ‘chair’ on the show, Archana often gives it back.

The rest of the video showed Kapil engaging in fun games with his guests, and in another recurring segment, reading funny replies on their Instagram posts. Kapil recently made his stand-up comedy debut with the Netflix special I’m Not Done Yet. He has also announced his return to film acting.