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‘Nobody takes me seriously’: Archana Puran Singh says Kapil Sharma show cost her films
Archana Puran Singh became a part of The Kapil Sharma Show after Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped away following a controversy in 2019.
Archana Puran Singh, who has been a part of the industry since 1987, was recently seen in Toaster. However, the actor revealed that her long-standing commitment to The Kapil Sharma Show led her to turn down several film offers over the years.
In an interview with News18, Archana said, “I haven’t been able to work in films for all these years. Once, I got a call that required me to travel to Scotland for a 25-day shoot. But it wasn’t possible for me to leave Kapil’s show and shoot elsewhere. Earlier, when the show aired on TV, we would film around 100 episodes a year. That left me with no time for anything else. I ended up saying no to many films, and after a point, people stopped approaching me for acting assignments.”
She added that things have changed after the show moved from television to an OTT platform. “Now we shoot on a season-to-season basis. I’m no longer tied to being in India throughout the year, which allows me to travel and take up other projects. That’s why I’m very happy the show now runs on Netflix.:
Talking about Toaster, Archana Puran Singh revealed that her casting in the film was closely linked to her collaboration with Rajkummar Rao in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. “Rajkummar saw my work in that film. That was the first time we worked together as colleagues, and that’s how Toaster happened. If I hadn’t done that film, I may not have been a part of this one. I’m now hoping Toaster opens doors to at least two more films for me,” she said.
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Despite her long career, Archana admitted that she still struggles to be seen as a serious actor. “No matter how much I try, I’m not able to convince filmmakers. Nobody is offering me roles. They still don’t see me as an actor—they think I’m just someone who sits on a chair and laughs,” she said candidly.
Archana Puran Singh became a part of The Kapil Sharma Show after Navjot Singh Sidhu stepped away following a controversy in 2019. Prior to that, she had been a familiar face on television as a judge on comedy shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Classes, and India’s Laughter Champion.
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