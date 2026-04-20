‘Nobody takes me seriously’: Archana Puran Singh says Kapil Sharma show cost her films

Archana Puran Singh, who has been a part of the industry since 1987, was recently seen in Toaster. However, the actor revealed that her long-standing commitment to The Kapil Sharma Show led her to turn down several film offers over the years.

In an interview with News18, Archana said, “I haven’t been able to work in films for all these years. Once, I got a call that required me to travel to Scotland for a 25-day shoot. But it wasn’t possible for me to leave Kapil’s show and shoot elsewhere. Earlier, when the show aired on TV, we would film around 100 episodes a year. That left me with no time for anything else. I ended up saying no to many films, and after a point, people stopped approaching me for acting assignments.”