Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Archana Puran Singh reveals the ‘hidden talents’ of Kapil Sharma’s wife Ginni Chatrath: ‘Responsible for his sartorial transformation’

Archana Puran Singh shared that she and Kapil Sharma are excited about the new season, and gave a glimpse of their fun time at their photoshoot.

the kapil sharma show, kapil sharma, archana puran singhThe Kapil Sharma Show new season will launch on September 10.

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to premiere its next season on Saturday. Ahead of the launch, Archana Puran Singh took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her fun camaraderie with Kapil Sharma. The BTS video from their photo shoot for the show has the two sharing a light moment as they pose for the camera. In the caption, she also heaped words of praise on Kapil, with whom she shares a long association, and also credited his wife Ginni Chatrath for his ‘sartorial transformation’.

In the video, both Kapil and Archana flaunt quite a chic and young look, as they posed for pictures. They are also seen joking, and in one moment Archana says she has the same shoes as him and plans to wear them someday on set. While she entertains the crew with her trademark laugh, Kapil is seen making jokes as he vibes on AP Dhillon song “Excuses”.

Watch |The Kapil Sharma Show promo: Comedy show welcomes new cast members

The first part of Archana Puran Singh’s caption gave details of their fun time together. She shared that Kapil had no idea that she shot this BTS reel. “”Naya season… naye kapde” as Kapil is saying in the first shot of this Reel ! Both of us are sporting a new look this season and we are sooo happy with ourselves😅🙈 that we did this impromptu fun shoot on the sets on the first day itself! This is a #behindthescenes while we were shooting the stills (Kapil ko toh pata bhi nahin ki maine ye behind the scenes shoot kiya hai… ssshhhhh!🤫🤭),” she wrote.

 

In the next part of the caption, Archana lauded Kapil for his ‘amazing ability’ to make people laugh. She also mentioned how both of them are excited about the new season, and pointed out Ginni’s ‘hidden talent’. The actor wrote, “@kapilsharma is and always will remain at the top of his game because of his amazing ability to bring fun and humour to whatever he does ! Both of us are looking forward to this season with excited anticipation.💃🥳 Hope you all love the new season of #thekapilsharmashow! Do tell us how you like our ‘new’ looks too!🙏🏾❤😁 (Kapil’s sartorial transformation has been done by wifey @ginnichatrath 😍 whose hidden talents are coming out one by one …😁💗).”

Watch |Kapil Sharma shares video of Krushna Abhishek running away to avoid paying for massage at airport

While Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma are back with the new season, Krushna Abhishek and Chandan Prabhakar have bowed out of the new season. Bigg Boss 12 fame Srishty Rode, comedians Siddharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey among others will also be joining The Kapil Sharma Show along with the regulars Kiku Sharda and Sumona Chakravarti.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 05:33:46 pm
