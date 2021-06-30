Is Archana Puran Singh quitting The Kapil Sharma Show? Here’s the truth

Archana Puran Singh has addressed the speculation that she will no longer be a part of the comedy series, The Kapil Sharma Show, as it returns to our screens later this year. In an interview recently, the actor said she is looking forward to joining the shoot of the TV show hosted by Kapil Sharma.

Archana, who joined the show in 2019 and replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu, recently quashed the gossip and said that ‘there is no truth to these rumours’. “I am not aware of any such development. I am going to be part of the show in its upcoming season. Last year, too, such rumours had started when I was shooting for a film. This year, too, I was shooting for a series and people have assumed that I would quit the show. There is no truth to these rumours,” Archana Puran Singh told E-Times.

She added, “I enjoy the humour and watch actors perform on stage. It is entertaining and the fact that Kapil chose me to be part of the show, is great. I look forward to be part of the upcoming season, too.”

Archana is at present shooting for a Netflix project.

Earlier this week, she posted a video talking about how she is feeling to be back on the sets amid the pandemic. “It is always a little scary to be out during these scary times but I have been home totally. Ever since I came back from New York, I haven’t stepped out. I did go to a parlour because I had to get my hair done before the shoot. But I am so looking forward to start working again. There’s a sigh of relief that the whole unit has been tested but it still is a bit scary,” she said in the video.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to get back to shoot next month. A source shared with indianexpress.com that the makers haven’t yet fixed a date but it should happen next month.

“The team has always met for multiple brainstorming sessions. Now that the city has unlocked, Bharti, Krushna and Kiku got together to plan for the upcoming episodes,” added the source.

The Kapil Sharma Show had decided to take a break as Kapil went on a paternity break and the show was also looking at a revamp.