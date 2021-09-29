Archana Puran Singh trends as Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns, shares her pick of favourite memes: ‘Kissa Kursi Ka’

Actor Archana Puran Singh started trending on Twitter after Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation as Punjab Congress chief. Several social media users shared hilarious memes about Singh being worried about her chair on The Kapil Sharma Show. Meanwhile, the actor herself took to Instagram and posted a compilation of some of the best memes.

One of the memes Singh shared had a Twitter user saying, “Archana Puran Singh is more tensed than Rahul Gandhi right now.” Another meme had her crying as she fear that Sidhu might return to the comedy show after his resignation. A user also wrote, “Waiting for Congress to announce Archana Puran Singh as their new Punjab Congress President,” along with a picture of the actor laughing out loud.

A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh)

Singh shared all the memes on Instagram with the caption, “I Meme Myself. Kissa Kursi Ka #imememyself #memes😂 #navjotsinghsidhu #archanapuransingh #funnymemes #thekapilsharmashow #humour.” Her post left her The Kapil Sharma Show colleague Sumona Chakravarti amused. She commented on it, “Some of them are hilarious 😂” Actor-comedian Gaurav Gera wrote, “Lol ya saw u trending on twitter 🙈”.

In last week’s episode of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, Archana Puran Singh had also shared how she received congratulatory messages when Sidhu became the Punjab Congress chief. Singh had replaced Sidhu on the show a few years ago and since then, the team of the show, including Krushna Abhishek and Kapil, keep taking a dig at her for being in love with her chair.

Last week, The Kapil Sharma Show hosted cricketers Virendra Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif. Singer Neha Kakkar also came along with her brother Tony Kakkar to promote her song “Kaanta Laga”.