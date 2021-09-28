Archana Puran Singh is still touchy about Sidhu’s return on The Kapil Sharma Show. Here’s why

Although it has been a while that Archana Puran Singh took over Navjot Singh Sidhu’s role on The Kapil Sharma Show, the replacement is still a running gag on the show. On a recent episode of the Sony TV show, Neha Kakkar was asked a question about her sister Sonu Kakkar replacing her on Indian Idol, which was again brought back to Archana replacing Sidhu.

“Jab kursi chhod ke jao na, toh apne hi bande ko chhod kar jaana chahiye. Kyun, Archana ma’am (When you leave the chair, you should always make sure one of your own replaces you. Isn’t it right, Archana ma’am),” Neha said.

Archana replied that had Sidhu followed this, he would not have left the chair on the comedy show. Archana also revealed that she got a lot of congratulatory messages when Sidhu became Punjab Congress chief as it meant that her stay on the show would be longer. Sidhu resigned from the position on Tuesday.

The Kapil Sharma Show’s recent episode saw Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar as special guests to promote their latest song “Kaanta Laga”. They were joined by Indian Idol 12 finalists Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya.

Veteran cricketers Virendra Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif were also seen on The Kapil Sharma Show this past weekend.