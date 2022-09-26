Archana Puran Singh on her image after The Kapil Sharma Show, Comedy Circus: ‘I feel deprived, cheated as an actor’

Having started her career as a model, birthday girl Archana Puran Singh has featured in films like Jalwa, Raja Hindustani, Mohabbatein, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among many others. She has also had a successful stint on television with shows like Shrimaan Shrimati, Jaane Bhi Do Paaro, Junoon and more. While she was known for her acting earlier, it was Comedy Circus that made Archana Puran Singh a household name. Having judged multiple seasons of the show, she took over the chair on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2019, and there has been no looking back for her. However, having been associated with comedy all these years, the actor feels that no one is now ready to offer her roles in other genres.

While promoting India’s Laugher Champion, Archana sat down to chat with indianexpress.com, where she discussed the lack of roles. Sharing that with every passing year, the stereotype is only getting stronger, she said, “That chhaap (image) is so solid. Also, a lot of people feel that what should they offer me after Ms. Briganza. It’s been almost 25 years since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released. And the character is still following me. People also feel that I am best suited only for comedy. As an actor, I feel deprived, cheated and I have been left yearning for good roles.”

She further said that in Hollywood, it’s a positive sign that one gets stereotyped in a part. “They say if you keep getting the same roles, it means you are very lucky, that people want to keep watching you. However, I feel it’s the death of an actor. I remember Neena Gupta had once posted on social media seeking work, I guess I will take this opportunity to ask for work from directors and producers.”

The actor added that she wants to do meaningful roles and cinema, and wants to ‘act’. “As an artiste, I am dying to perform. People have seen just one aspect of my craft. I also have a serious side. I can do so much more than just comedy. Main ro bhi sakti hu, rula bhi sakti ho (I can cry and make people cry too). That side of me is yet to be explored but I am sure it will happen one day.”

Talking about being associated with The Kapil Sharma Show and the ‘chair’, she said that she’s not signed for laughing. “One needs to have an understanding of comedy to be able to react,” she said.

Lastly, when we asked Archana Puran Singh if her ‘laugh’ has ever gotten her into trouble, she smiled to say, “Not troubles, I have got a lot of fixed deposits and bank accounts. I am literally laughing my way to the bank. So, there are no complaints. There’s no life without a good laugh.”

Happy Birthday, Archana!