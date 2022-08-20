Archana Puran Singh shares BTS clips from the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch

Actor Archana Puran Singh took to Instagram to share an update on the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show. The Jalwa actor shared a BTS video from the promo shoot of the new season.
Sharing the video from her car, Archana said, “Hi guys, guess where I am shooting today…for the new season of The Kapil Sharma show. I know you all are so excited to have the show back. We are coming back very soon and today is the promo shoot. So look out for further details on our posts and stories of the whole cast. I am so excited to be back to be with you guys.”
View this post on Instagram
In the same video, she gave a glimpse from the sets but quickly turned the camera away saying that she can’t give away too much.
The actor also joked about having only one line the promo but being unable to remember that.
While there is no official confirmation on the date on which the new season will air, various reports suggest that it is going to happen in September. The show’s cast includes Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, and Sumona Chakravarti.
The Kapil Sharma Show went on hiatus as the comedian and his team went on a tour to USA and Canada, and Australia. It was recently announced that the show is also looking to hire some new cast members.
Apart from the show, Kapil will soon be seen in Nandita Das’ Zwigato, alongside Shahana Goswami. The film is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022.
