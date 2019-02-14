Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi: Friendship is the secret of our successful marriage

Real-life partners Parmeet Sethi and Archana Puran Singh debuted as an on-screen couple in SAB TV’s My Name Ijj Lakhan. The actors play Shreyas Talpade’s parents in the 26-episode series.

The loving couple recently sat down with indianexpress.com to talk about working together, the secret to their happy marriage and their sons’ inclination towards acting.

What took so long for you guys to pair up together on screen?

Archana: We needed to have the right project with the right people. With this show, everything worked out smoothly. Both of our roles were good, our dates were free and the finances also worked out. And so here we are. But honestly, I was really missing acting. It’s been a while I did a TV show and I was craving to come back.

How has been the experience of working together?

Parmeet: It is a really refreshing experience. To look into each other’s eyes and say the dialogues is fun. Since we know each other well, we don’t have to spend extra time on breaking the ice and building chemistry. Also, we manage to do our lines while getting ready. If it was someone else, it would have meant some extra work.

What’s the secret to the success of your 27-year marriage?

Archana: There is no secret; it’s all in the open. A successful marriage is not because of any individual, it’s a team game. Both parties have to put in equal amount of effort. Also, all these years, we have maintained our friendship. I think while love and attraction is beautiful, friendship will only help you pass the years. That’s the only relationship that balances everything in your life. Also, because we are such thick friends, we have put expectations down in the priority list.

Parmeet: Also, since we have common goals and interests, it really helps. And then we have our beautiful kids. Nothing has changed the bond between us. We are still best friends.

How much did you both relate to your characters?

Parmeet: We are almost the same. I am the slightly quiet and strict one at home also. Dasharath is very similar to my real personality. Also, with Archana, the role is pretty much same as her. She is an extreme person with her emotions.

Archana: Yes, just like Pammi, I also spoil my kids while Parmeet is the strict father (laughs).

Your kids have grown up. Are they showing any inclination towards acting?

Archana: Of course they are. I think in a year or two they would be ready to make their debut.

Parmeet: I am really looking forward to that journey. That will sustain us for the rest of our lives

Archana: As parents, we are really excited that we can also be part of their new journey. But there’s a lot of nervousness too. While I keep telling them not to worry much, as a mother, I can’t help it. But it’s amazing to witness the passion the youth have. Also, it’s a beautiful transition to see the next generation join the same field as yours.