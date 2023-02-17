Archana Gautam reacts to Bigg Boss winner MC Stan not wanting to stay in touch with her: ‘Koi baat nahi…’

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam has reacted to co-contestant and winner MC Stan’s comment about not wanting to stay in touch with her now that the show is over. Archana said that MC Stan has a mind of his own, as does she, and that she doesn’t care.

After winning Rs 31.8 lakh in prize money, along with a car, MC Stan was asked which of his co-contestants he’d like to stay in touch with. He said that he doesn’t want to stay connected with Archana anymore. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, when asked for her reaction to the rapper’s comment, Archana said, “Koi baat nhi (No worries).”

When asked if MC Stan’s comment has hurt her in any way, she said, “Nahi bura ki kya? Dekho uski apni mentality hai, meri apna. Mereko aisa nahi hai. Mai toh milungi. Mai toh, in fact, uski Buba (girlfriend) se bhi milna chah rahi hu. Maine usko bola bhi ki mujhe ek baar Buba ko dekhna hai (No, there’s nothing to feel bad about because it’s all about our mentalities. But, I still want to meet him. In fact, I wanted to meet his girlfriend. I have told him).”

MC Stan had earlier said that the list of people who he wants to stay in touch with would definitely include his ‘Mandali’. This group includes Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sajid Khan.

Recently, filmmaker Farah Khan threw a rooftop party for the contestants after the show ended. MC Stan and Archana were both part of the party. Archana had later uploaded pictures from the do, where she was excited to meet veteran actor Zeenat Aman and other well known names such as Rajkummar Rao and Arbaaz Khan.