Archana Gautam on her Bigg Boss 16 journey: ‘When I go back home to UP, mera bhaukaal banega’

Archana Gautam may not have won Bigg Boss 16 but she definitely earned the tag of ‘Entertainer of the season’. The bikini model turned politician shared that she’s happy with her journey on the show. “Seeing so many new faces, meeting people and most importantly, I can eat whatever I want now. Araam se adark daal ke chai peeyungi bina ration ki fikr kare (I can have ginger tea without worrying about ration),” she told indianexpress.com, after the grand finale on Sunday night.

As seen in the episode, the actor was seen breaking down after she ended her journey in fourth place. Sharing that like any human, she did feel bad about not making it to the top 3, Archana added, “Dukh toh definitely tha. I felt I entertained so much but couldn’t be in the top. Laanat hai mujhpe (I should be ashamed). However, my father and everyone around made me understand that winning is not just about the trophy. I won India’s heart and so much love.”

Going back in time, Archana Gautam shared that when she entered the show she was conscious, given she was also representing the Congress party. The actor fought the MLA elections in 2022 and said that her didi (Priyanka Gandhi) has always supported her dreams. “She told me to go and enjoy myself in Bigg Boss. However, she did tell me to make sure I don’t let the party down. I think this is why I held myself back initially. But the house is such that you cannot pretend and your real personality will come forth. Itna control nahi hota waha. I do feel it went a little overboard at times but then if it didn’t happen, I don’t think people would have remembered my journey. They laughed with me, at me, and also gave me so much love.”

She also added that now that the show is over, she plans to call Priyanka Gandhi’s office and meet her. The actor added that she wants to know her didi’s feedback on her performance and also discuss the future course of action.

When we asked her if she will use her new-found popularity in politics or plans to focus on her acting career, Archana Gautam was quick to reply, “Of course, acting. That has also been one of my dreams. While that will be the priority I also want to serve my constituency. I come from a society where girls do not get a chance to educate themselves. I am one of the first to have completed my graduation. I want to make my community proud, and I think I can do that by doing some great work as an actor.”

Before entering Bigg Boss 16, Archana had told us how she wants to empower the SC community. When asked about the same she said that how she is proud that she could connect with the women in the families thanks to the reality show. As for going back home, the model-turned-politician said, “Abhi main Uttar Pradesh mein jaungi toh mera bhaukaal banega. Beti ne naam roshan kiya hai (Everyone will be proud of me when I go back home to Uttar Pradesh. A daughter has made everyone proud). I am honestly very proud of my achievements and cannot wait to see what lies ahead in life.”

On a final note, Archana Gautam said that while MC Stan’s victory did shock everyone, his ‘real personality’ was what brought him the victory. “I want to congratulate Stan as he really did well. I am happy that he won the trophy. His journey was all about honesty and he also got audiences’ love in votes.”