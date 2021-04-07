AR Rahman croons ‘Ishq Bina’ on Indian Idol 12, Neha Kakkar can’t stop cheering. Watch video

It’s rare to see the otherwise elusive AR Rahman making an appearance on a television show and even more surprising is when the Oscar-winner impromptu sings his evergreen numbers. But the upcoming episode of Indian Idol is an aberration as the music maestro will appear on the show to promote his upcoming film 99 Songs.

According to a short clip shared by SonyTV on its Instagram page, Rahman will croon his popular love song “Ishq Bina” (Taal, 1999). As the composer begins his soulful rendition, a contestant on stage looks emotional while one of the Indian Idol 12 judges, Neha Kakkar, seems to be blown away by Rahman’s voice.

Rahman, who seemed to have enjoyed himself on the show, was impressed by contestant Shanmukhapriya’s performance so much that he played the piano for her on stage.

Shanmukhapriya sang two songs of Rahman– “Uddi Uddi” (Saathiya, 2002) and “Muqabla” (Street Dancer 3D, 2020, original song “Mukkabla” from Kadhalan, 1994) that earned her a standing ovation from the composer and the show’s judges.

Praising her, Rahman said, “You have a great talent. I am impressed by your performance and you have a unique voice. You are a soulful singer and I liked the way you change the tone of every song you sing it is just praiseworthy. I am proud that we have such talents in India.”

AR Rahman will appear on Indian Idol 12 this weekend.