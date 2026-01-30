AR Rahman makes his first appearance after communal comment row on Kapil Sharma’s show; comedian makes composer swear to speak more than one word. Watch

The team of Gandhi Talks, including AR Rahman, will promote their silent film on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show.

By: Entertainment Desk
Jan 30, 2026
AR Rahman makes his first appearance after communal comment row on Kapil Sharma’s showAR Rahman makes his first appearance after communal comment row on Kapil Sharma’s show
The team of Gandhi Talks, including A.R. Rahman, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Sethupathi, and Siddharth Jadhav, will grace the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. On Friday, Netflix released a promo of the episode, where comedian Kapil Sharma can be seen pulling Rahman’s leg. The video also gave a glimpse of many other candid and comic moments.

In the clip, Sharma can be seen making AR Rahman swear on Lata Mangeshkar’s CD to speak more than one word. “Rahman sahab ko chaar line ka sawaal poocho, unka ek shabd mein jawab aata hai – Yeah, no, very good,” he said, leaving eveyone laughing.

The promo also features a funny exchange between Kapil Sharma and Vijay Sethupathi. Sharma is seen asking Sethupathi if he watches cricket, to which the Tamil star reveals that he doesn’t follow the sport. The show’s host then asks the actor if he knows Navjot Singh Sidhu. When Sethupathi nods and says, “Haan, haan. Sidhu sir,” Shama counters by asking where he has seen Sidhu. “Cricket mein dekha hai,” Sethuapthi instantly replies, turning the exchange into a hilarious moment.

Later, Kapil Sharma asked Aditi Rao Hydari if she was married, despite being well aware that she had recently tied the knot with actor Siddharth. When the actor responded with an assertive yes, Sharma asked her, “Why?” before quickly changing it to, “Wow.” Meanwhile, actor-comedian Siddharth Jadhav played an entertaining round of musical dumb charades with his co-star Vijay Sethupathi.

Towards the end of the promo, Kapil Sharma circled back to AR Rahman and spoke about his meeting with Gandhi Talks director Kishor Pandurang Belekar. He jokingly asked the composer whether, when he was approached for the silent film, there was any confusion about whether they wanted him on board as the music director or as an actor, taking a light-hearted dig at his introverted nature.

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show can be streamed on January 31 at 8 pm on Netflix.

AR Rahman controversy

Earlier, AR Rahman’s remarks in a conversation with BBC Asian Network had led to a massive controversy. He had said, “I’m not in search of work. I want work to come to me; the sincerity of my work to earn things. I feel it’s a jinx when I go on in search of things… People who are not creative have the power now to decide things and this might have been a communal thing also but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said, ‘Oh that’s great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family.”

After receiving a lot of criticism for his statement, the music composer shared a video post to clarify his stance. “India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt,” he said.

