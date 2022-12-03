scorecardresearch
Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani embrace parenthood after 18 years, introduce daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani welcomed a baby girl after 18 years of their marriage and announced the news via social media.

apurva agnihotriApurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani introduced their daughter Ishaani. (Photo: Apurva Agnihotri/Instagram)

Actor Apurva Agnihotri and his wife, actor Shilpa Saklani welcomed their first child, a daughter, recently. Apurva, who celebrated his birthday on Friday, announced the arrival of his baby girl on Instagram and said that it was the most special birthday of his life. Apurva also revealed that they have named their daughter Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri.

Apurva posted a set of photos featuring his wife and daughter and wrote, “And just like that, this birthday became the most special birthday of my life as God blessed us with the most special, incredible, amazing, miraculous gift ever. With utmost gratitude and immense happiness Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI. Please shower her with all your love and blessings. Om Namaha Shivaya.”

 

Apurva and Shilpa were showered with best wishes in the comments section. Kishwer Merchant wrote, “Omg am so happy❤️❤️ congratulations you guys.” Karanvir Bohra said, “You are parents❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️yahooooooo. Anupama actor Tassnim Nerukar wrote, “Omg ….. what an amazing news I wake up to. Congratulations Shilpa & Apurva❤️ & loads of love and blessings to Ishaani 🙌❤️ so damn happy for u2.” Delnaaz Irani said, “Congratulations guys, so happy for you both.”

Also read |Exclusive | Tabu on her golden run with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Drishyam 2: ‘Success is a gamble, can’t be taken for granted’

Apurva and Shilpa got married in 2004 in Dehradun. The actor-couple welcomed their daughter after 18 years of marriage. The couple have worked together on a few TV shows and also participated in reality shows like Bigg Boss and Nach Baliye.

