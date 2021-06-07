Apurva Agnihotri bids goodbye to Anupamaa, thanks producer for a beautiful journey

Apurva Agnihotri, who plays Advait in Anupamaa, has wrapped up his shoot for the show. In an Instagram post, the actor thanked the team and his producer for an enjoyable stint. Heaping praises on Rajan Shahi, Apurva thanked his producer and said that his ‘goodness, kindness, generosity is seen all around’ even when he is not around.

Sharing a photo with the show maker, Apurva Agnihotri wrote that his beautiful journey with Anupamaa has come to an end. “A journey filled with so much love, laughter, happiness, madness,” he wrote, adding that the credit for the same goes to ‘ our Maverick Rajan and his beyond incredible team and outstanding actors’.

“Because our industry and work place sometimes due to the pressures, forces one to change one’s own DNA to survive, but this man has managed to break all of those myths, those norms and proved that a happy existence doesn’t call for anger and chaos and the living proof of this is DKP..,” he further wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apurva Agnihotri (@apurvaagnihotri02)

The Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi actor also said that the happy faces on the set are a reflection of Rajan Shahi. “Your goodness, kindness, generosity is seen all around whether you are present or not, and I wish to thank you from the bottom of my heart for Advait.. Like we always tell each other, we are way beyond this, yet wholehearted love and gratitude 🙏🙏 Here’s to creating magic together ❤️,” wrote Apurva Agnhitori.

Rupali Ganguly-Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupmaa has been topping the TRP charts from the time it launched. While the divorce track had piqued the audience’s interest, Apurva’s Dr Advait’s entry only added to the drama. He has been treating Anupamaa’s cancer and in the coming episodes will successfully operate on her, giving her a new lease of life. While welcoming him on board in April, Rajan Shahi too had showered Apurva with compliments. Given he has earlier worked with him in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi and Bidaai, the producer celebrated his hattrick with the actor.

He also shared that a lot of Advait’s character has been etched out and written with the way he perceives Apurva in real life. “For me Apurva is Advait and vice versa,” the producer wrote in an Instagram post. He further added, “The positivity and good vibration he gives to all around make it an enriching and happy experience.”