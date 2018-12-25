Aparshakti Khurana: 2018 has been a great year for both Ayushmann and me

Kanpur Wale Khuranas may be all about Sunil Grover’s hysterical acts but Aparshakti Khurana has also managed to leave a mark in the show. Playing Sunil’s brother-in-law, Aparshakti is seen hosting celebrities who appear on the show.

Aparshakti recently sat down for an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com. The conversation started with the discussion whether the actor and his brother Ayushmann Khurrana were born with a funny bone.

With a loud laugh, Aparshakti Khurana said, “We are just positive people. Our families and even our parents are all quite happy people. So that’s the vibe we exude. When you are cheerful, you tend to make others smile too.”

The year has been an eventful one for the Khurana brothers. Aparshakti impressed everyone with his performance in Stree and was also seen hosting Bigg Boss 12’s digital series Bigg Buzz. On the other hand, Ayushmann broke all records with his films Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun.

Talking about touching newer heights in 2018, Aparshakti said, “Touchwood, it has been quite a fabulous year. We both have been so busy with work that we did not even get time to celebrate. The year genuinely has been a good one and not just for us but for the entire industry. I am really happy how things have shaped in Bollywood. There has been such a positive rise in the box office numbers.”

Coming back to Kanpur Wale Khuranas, Aparshakti Khurana stepped into Kunal Kemmu’s shoes after the latter faced a date issue. When quizzed if he had any qualms about doing so, the actor replied, “Not at all. I don’t understand why this is made an issue. There have been times when I have had to let go projects because I had some other commitments. That’s how it works. It’s a normal process to carry the work ahead.”

“I was prepping for my next project that will kickstart next year. I had December free and when this came my way, I was more than happy. It’s anyway a short format and we shoot just once a week. It all fitted perfectly in my schedule. Also, apart from an amazing bunch of people to work with, I was also offered good money,” he added with a smile.

The show also stars ace comedians Ali Asgar, Upasana Singh and Sugandha Mishra among others. Stating that he is not pitted against anyone, Aparshakti said, “I am the host and I am not indulging in comedy. I am not a stand-up comedian and would have never managed to compete with them. We all have our own individual space and role in the show. That makes work much easier.”

With Aparshakti Khurana already enjoying the hosting stint on television, we asked him if he is open to attempting fiction shows. “If there is a good script, why not? I am all in for good thoughts and intentions. I am one of the few who has worked in all mediums in the same year. So medium has never been a barrier for me.”

