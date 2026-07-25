Apara Mehta recalls fans burning her with cigarettes during Kyunki fame: ‘People went crazy’

There was a time when Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi wasn’t just India’s biggest television show—it was a cultural phenomenon. At the height of its popularity, the cast enjoyed a level of fame rarely seen on Indian television, with fans often mobbing them wherever they went. Veteran actor Apara Mehta, who played Savita Virani in the show, has now opened up about one such incident, revealing that overexcited fans once burned her with cigarettes and even tried to pull a diamond ring off her finger.

Speaking to Hauterrfly, the actor looked back at the overwhelming response she received while performing a Gujarati play in Kolkata during Kyunki’s peak years.

‘People were pulling and pushing me’

Recalling the incident, Apara said, “When Kyunki was at its peak, I was performing a Gujarati play in Kolkata. We staged five shows at Kala Mandir, and every seat was packed. The moment I entered, 8,000 dandiyas were thrown into the air. People completely mobbed me.”

She said the situation quickly spiralled out of control as fans surrounded her.

“They pulled me onto the podium. People were pulling and pushing me from all sides. When I started shaking hands with them, someone tried to pull off my diamond ring and someone even accidentally burned me with a cigarette.”

The actor said the crowd became increasingly difficult to manage.

“The whole podium started shaking. People went crazy. It became very dangerous. Then they asked me to get down from the podium; they formed a circle around me and, at that time, everybody touched me everywhere. I said, ‘Okay, touch me, what will you get?'”

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A role that changed Apara Mehta’s career

Apara became a household name after playing the formidable Savita Virani, Mihir’s mother and Tulsi’s mother-in-law, in Ektaa Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Premiering in 2000, the daily soap went on to redefine Indian television, dominating TRP charts for years and turning its lead actors into nationwide stars. Apara has previously described the show as a life-changing experience, saying she is still recognised by many as Savita Virani and credits the serial with changing the history of Indian television.

The iconic family drama has now returned with a reboot featuring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprising their beloved roles. Apara also makes a special appearance in the new season, reuniting with Smriti for what she has described as an emotional scene.

New episodes of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi air every day at 10:30 pm on Star Plus and are also available to stream on JioHotstar.