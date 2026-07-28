Apara Mehta eloped with Darshan Jariwala at 18, married him twice: ‘Paid his CA fees’

Veteran television actor Apara Mehta has opened up about the unconventional beginnings of her marriage to actor Darshan Jariwala, revealing that the couple eloped when they were barely out of their teens before getting married again with their families’ blessings months later.

In a candid conversation with Hauterrfly, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor also shared how work took over her life soon after marriage, why she believes spouses should avoid being in the same profession, and why financial independence is essential for every woman.

Recalling how their love story began, Apara said she was just 18 while Darshan was 21, and both were still studying when they decided to get married.

“We first eloped and got married. After that, we went back to our respective homes. He returned to his house, and I went back to mine,” she said.

However, things quickly became complicated when her college sent a letter home because she had been missing classes. Apara admitted that instead of attending lectures, she would spend hours with Darshan at Rasraj restaurant near Mithibai College.

“I used to spend every morning with Darshan at Rasraj restaurant instead of going to college. Then one day a letter arrived saying I had been absent for many days. My mother was extremely strict about my studies, so I knew she would never agree to our marriage.”

Realising the truth would soon come out, Apara told Darshan’s family that she would have to leave home.

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“I went to Darshan’s house. His family suggested they should speak to my parents. My father said, ‘You have left us with no choice. We accept this marriage, but not the way it happened. We want both of you to get married again properly.'”

As a result, the couple tied the knot for a second time within six months.

“We got married twice to each other within six months,” she recalled.

‘My dream of married life never happened’

Apara also spoke about the picture-perfect married life she had once imagined for herself—one that never became reality.

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“My dream was simple. I imagined myself with long hair, wearing a cotton saree, a long mangalsutra, red bangles and sindoor. I thought that every evening at six, I’d be waiting at home with tea ready for my husband.”

She added, “Believe me, not even for a single day did that happen.”

According to the actor, her acting career took off almost immediately after marriage, leaving little room for the domestic life she had envisioned.

“Within the first month of my marriage, I had already started acting in plays. I was constantly working and never had the time to live the life I had imagined.”

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Why Apara Mehta believes couples shouldn’t work in the same profession

Apara also opened up about her relationship with Darshan Jariwala, whom she has been living separately from since 2003. Although the couple never legally divorced and continue to share a cordial relationship, she admitted she still doesn’t know exactly why their marriage reached that point.

Speaking about relationships, Apara said she believes spouses working in the same profession can sometimes complicate things.

“People often say two doctors or two lawyers can happily be married because they understand each other’s work. But I feel that somewhere along the line, being in the same profession does affect the relationship.”

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She said she still hasn’t found the answer to why she and Darshan eventually began living separately.

“We still haven’t found the real reason why we started living separately. He never really explained it to me. But once he said, ‘You’ve lived your life your way.’ He repeated it two or three times.”

Those words stayed with her for years until her daughter offered a different perspective.

“My daughter told me, ‘If you’ve lived life on your own terms, maybe someone else never got the chance to live theirs.’ That made me think.”

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Earlier in the same interview, Apara had revealed that Darshan once told her he had “fallen out of love” with her and wanted to separate, even calling her “the ugliest woman” he had ever come across. Despite living separately for more than two decades, the two have never legally divorced.

‘Every woman must be financially independent’

Apara also spoke passionately about financial independence, revealing that she began earning as a teenager.

“My first pay cheque from Doordarshan was Rs 125. I was just 15 years old, and it felt like a huge amount. My parents saved every rupee and later gave it to me.”

She said she later earned Rs 40 for every theatre performance before eventually becoming one of the highest-paid actors in Gujarati theatre.

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“I’ve come a long way—from earning Rs 40 per play to becoming one of the highest-paid Gujarati theatre actors.”

The actor recalled that by 1981, theatre had become financially rewarding enough for her to support both herself and her husband.

“I started earning really well through plays. I paid my own college fees and even paid for Darshan’s Chartered Accountancy education.”

She also shared the financial advice she would give young couples starting married life.

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“I always tell young people not to mix all their finances after marriage. Keep one joint account for shared expenses, but also maintain your own individual accounts.”

Having built three properties over the years, Apara said financial independence gives women the confidence to make their own decisions.

“I’ve built three properties in my life, one step at a time. A woman must be financially independent, no matter what happens. She should be able to make her own decisions and stand up for herself if she’s ever treated unfairly.”