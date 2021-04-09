Anusha Dandekar talks about heartbreak in AMA session, current boyfriend Jason Shah confirms dating

VJ Anusha Dandekar ended her much publicised relationship with actor Karan Kundrra last year. She has since hinted at being cheated on and lied to in one of her social media posts, but without giving details. Recently during an AMA session on Instagram, she divulged further and revealed how she coped with heartbreak. And even though she did not give a clear answer when someone asked her current relationship status, rumoured beau Jason Shah finally confirmed their relationship in a separate interview.

When someone asked her how she dealt with her breakup with Karan Kundrra, the MTV VJ wrote that it really broke her heart when she realised how much self love and respect she lost. “You know I wasn’t torn from inside, I was more shocked and disappointed in what I had accepted all these years when I stepped away and saw the reality of what was going on…how much self love and self respect I had allowed myself to lose… I really broke my own heart…if that makes sense,” replied Anusha.

Through the same AMA session, she stressed on the importance of both loyalty and love in relationships and also spoke about self love. When a fan quizzed her on her relationship status, Anusha replied, “Falling in love with me and finding someone who will make me ugly laugh like this hahaha and also be honest, loyal and not afraid of a real woman.”

Meanwhile, Jason Shah shared that while he had known Anusha and sister Shibani Dandekar for a long time, it was only during a recent shoot did they get to know each other closely. “She is gorgeous, extremely kind and a free spirit who believes in living life in the moment. I love that about her. We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her,” he told ETimes.

The Bigg Boss 10 contestant further shared that he clicked instantly with Anusha, and mentioned that there’s a great cosmic connection between them. Said Jason, “I have never met someone like her. She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it’s fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future.”

Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra broke up last year after dating for more than six years. The former couple even hosted Love School together on MTV.