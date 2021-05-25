Anusha Dandekar pens lovely post for sister Shibani: ‘I know what you’ve done for me my whole life but especially the last 1.5 years’

Anusha Dandekar on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle to share a lovely, heartwarming post for her sister Shibani Dandekar. In the post, Anusha mentions how her sibling bond with Shibani has deepened over time.

She began the note by stating that it is an appreciation post for Shibani and went on to write, “Appreciation post…I’ll try not to cry while I write this… (yes I know I cry a lot). This whole last year and a half has been a whirlwind of emotions for everyone, I can only hope that every experience good or bad made us more grateful for everything we do have. My Sister and I, for everyone that knows us, have a unique relationship. We have fought a lot but the Love runs so deep. She is probably the only person who I’m genuinely afraid of because her approval was always the most important, she’s more like a parent to me. She makes me laugh and cry the most, is super strict in some ways but also super chill in other ways,” read a section of Anusha’s post.

Anusha thanked Shibani throughout the note for a number of times for standing by her side through the worst phase of her life. “But when it comes down to it, whenever I’m heart broken, really sick, felt alone, was in big trouble with the parents or struggling in general … she’s there, standing tall, fighting my battles and making sure I am protected, more than okay and rising above. Most times she does it with tough Love which scares me into feeling better quickly, hehe… but I know she does that because to be honest, she’s the most scared when I’m not okay, I know she loses sleep and worries more than anyone. 💔.”

Anusha concluded the letter of love by letting her readers know that ‘a sister’s love is like no other.’

“Shibani, I know what you’ve done for me my whole life but especially the last one and half years. I also know what you did for so many but you still managed to be there for me and then hand me over to Apeksha for the soft love hehe… I love you Shibani and I just want you to know how much I appreciate what you are, who you are and your heart. A sisters love is like no other… ❤️ Now Apeksha and you can go back to making fun of me after you read the mush! #middlechild,” read the rest of the post.

Anusha and Shibani are often seen sharing posts featuring the other on social media. Both the sisters have dabbled a bit in various mediums, including television and music. The two have also made news for their personal lives as well. While Anusha was previously dating Karan Kundrra, Shibani Dandekar is currently in a relationship with filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar.