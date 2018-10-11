Anusha Dandekar: Seeing Karan work so hard, I have a new level of respect for him

Anusha Dandekar said there was time for her marriage with boyfriend Karan Kundrra.

MTV is back with the fourth season of India’s Next Top Model. While Malaika Arora Khan, Milind Soman and Dabboo Ratnani are the judges, Anusha Dandekar and Neeraj Gabba will be seen as the mentors to the contestants. On the sidelines of the show’s launch, indianexpress.com caught up with the much loved VJ Anusha to talk about the show, the youth of India and her relationship with Karan Kundrra.

Anusha shared that this season there are a lot of unique models participating in the show. “They are so confident and beautiful. We have some really interesting personalities. This season will have tougher challenges. The judging panel is so interesting. We all come from different places and everyone has a role to play in finding the best girl. Once you guys will see the before and after avatars of these models, you will understand how much of hard work has gone in place,” shared the mentor in an exclusive chat.

When asked if she would have liked a show coming her way when she started her career, she smiled to say, “My professional journey has been great anyway. Also, I think there’s time and place for everything. Modeling has picked up a lot in the recent years and so it’s only great we have INTM now. As for me, we broke so many barriers. Hosting a show like Style Check when there was nothing on TV about fashion was such a risk. And it paid off so well for me.”

Further talking about today’s youth and their aspirations, the 36-year-old said, “I think they are really passionate and focussed. Yes, there are so many career options available that they get confused. But I think everyone should take their own time to figure out their true desire. One shouldn’t be too hard on themselves. I must also add that people should have realistic goals. Take a moment to figure out do you have the drive and the ability to go through every hurdle. If yes, then you will be able to achieve all your passion.”

Anusha was recently seen hosting Love School with boyfriend Karan. With both being busy now with their respective projects, we asked her how they managed to take out time for each other. “We do see each other enough (laughs). But Karan is shooting all the time. I have a new level of respect for him. I do not understand how he does it. To shoot continuously for 15 hours and then going back the next morning. Karan Kundrra, all my respect to you,” shared the proud girlfriend.

While Anusha tried hard to ignore our queries on their marriage, she finally said with a broad smile, “There’s still time for that. Not happening in a while.”

India’s Next Top Model 4 airs every Friday at 7 pm on MTV.

