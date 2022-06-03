Anusha Dandekar shares photos of god-daughter Sahara: ‘I finally have a little girl I can call my own’

Popular VJ and model Anusha Dandekar took to Instagram on Friday to share photos of herself and a baby girl named Sahara. In the post, Anusha said Sahara is the “ultimate love” of her life and called herself the baby girl’s “mummy”. However, after her fans and friends showered her with congratulatory messages and comments, she edited her post and replaced “your mummy” with “your GOD Mummy!”.

Along with the adorable photos, Anusha wrote, “I finally have a little girl I can call my own… introducing this Angel of mine, Sahara… the ultimate love of my life. Monster and Gangsta and I are going to look after you, spoil you and protect you forever and always! ✨💕✨ I Love you baby girl, your GOD Mummy! 🧿🧿🧿🖤🖤🖤.”

After Anusha Dandekar shared the pictures on Instagram, her sister Shibani Dandekar commented on the post. Her comment read, “stop stealing peoples children and taking pictures… she cut tho much love to the little one ❤️.” But, friends of Anusha congratulated her as they thought she has embraced motherhood. Kubbra Sait wrote, “Wow! Nush Congratulations Mummy ❤️.” Karishma Tanna commented, “👏👏👏congratulations darling ❤️.”

After being flooded with congratulatory messages, Anusha took to her Instagram stories to post a note. It read, “Hey everyone the outpour of love is completely loving and so sweet!! But she is my God Daughter!!! Hence I can finally call her my own.”

On the work front, Anusha was last seen as a judge on the reality show MTV Supermodel of the Year Season 2.